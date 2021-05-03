Trail Blazers Look To Stay Hot On The Road In Atlanta

The Trail Blazers, typically a team that gets the majority of their wins at home, have won 20 games on the road this season, which ranks second behind only the Phoenix Suns with 21. Portland will try to add to that total while also keeping alive a road winning streak when they face the Hawks Monday night in Atlanta in the second game of a back-to-back. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 59-58

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 38-21

ATLANTA HOME: Hawks lead, 37-21

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 112-106, 1/16/21 (Portland)

LAST ATLANTA WIN: 129-117, 2/29/20 (Atlanta)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers May 3 matchup with the Hawks will conclude the season series between Portland and Atlanta for 2020-21. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST GAME: The Trail Blazers took down the Hawks on Jan. 16, 112-106. Damian Lillard paced Portland with 36 points (10-23 FG, 4-12 3-PT, 12-12 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal, while Trae Young led Atlanta with 26 points (7-23 FG, 1-9 3-PT, 11-12 FT), seven rebounds and 11 assists.

• Damian Lillard has scored at least 30 points in each of his last three games against the Hawks. Over 13 career games against Atlanta Lillard is averaging 5.2 rebounds, his highest average against any team.

• CJ McCollum added 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3-PT), one assist and one block against Atlanta on Jan. 16. McCollum has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games against the Hawks.

• Derrick Jones Jr. finished with 10 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field, to go with nine rebounds and two steals against Atlanta on Jan. 16.

• Trae Young has scored at least 25 points in each of his five career games against the Trail Blazers. He's averaging 28.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 9.6 assists over those five contests.

• Clint Capela recorded 25 points (11-16 FG, 3-5 FT), 15 rebounds, one steal and four blocks against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 16. It was then Capela's fourth career game with 25+ points and 15+ rebounds. He has done so five additional times since Jan. 16.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Carmelo Anthony (27,304 career points) is 10 points from passing Elvin Hayes and moving into 10th on the NBA all-time scoring list.

• PUTTING UP POINTS: The Trail Blazers have scored at least 128 points in each of their last four games. It is the longest such streak in the NBA this season, and tied for the longest streak in franchise history (three times previous, most recently in Nov. of 1990).

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #64 - Portland 129, Boston 119 — May 2, 2021, TD Garden, Boston

The Trail Blazers 10 point margin of victory came entirely in the second-half, and Portland withstood a three-point barrage from the Celtics to earn a 129-119 victory Sunday night ... Portland scored at least 128 points for the fourth consecutive game, the longest such streak in the NBA during the 2020-21 season ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 33 points (12-20 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and five assists ... Damian Lillard finished with 26 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds and 13 assists ... Norman Powell added 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and three assists ... Jusuf Nurkic recorded his 15th double-double of the season, finishing with 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals ... Robert Covington had 10 points, four boards and two blocks ... Carmelo Anthony had 13 points off the bench ... Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 33 points (11-19 FG, 4-5 3-PT, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists.

Game #63 - Portland 128, Brooklyn 109 — April 30, 2021, Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Portland succeeding in winning its third consecutive game, outgunning the Nets 128-109 Friday night in Brooklyn ... Portland improved to 13-5 when six or more players score in double figures ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 32 points (12-22 FG, 8-13 3-PT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal, with his eight three-pointers being a season-high ... Jusuf Nurkic reached the 20-point mark for the second time this season, finishing with 23 points (9-12 FG, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist ... Norman Powell added 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-7 3-PT, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and one assist ... Carmelo Anthony scored 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 4-4 FT) to go with two rebounds and three assists ... Anfernee Simons had 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3-PT), one rebound and four assists ... Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 28 points (12-26 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal ... Jeff Green added 16 points and six boards.

Game #62 - Portland 130, Memphis 109 — April 28, 2021, FedExForum, Memphis

The Trail Blazers built up a 28-point halftime advantage, eventually earning a key playoff-picture win over the Grizzlies, 130-109 ... Portland's 28 points halftime lead was the largest since Dec. 20, 2018 (29 vs. LAC) ... With his 14th point of the night, CJ McCollum passed Geoff Petrie for 8th on the Trail Blazers all-time scoring list ... McCollum led Portland with 26 points (10-15 FG< 4-6 3-PT, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and six assists ... Damian Lillard had 23 points (6-15 FG, 2-9 3-PT, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals ... Normal Powell recorded his second-highest point total as a Trail Blazer, finishing with 24 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and four assists ... Jusuf Nurkic had 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-6 FT) and nine rebounds in 21 minutes ... Carmelo Anthony scored 18 points off the bench ... Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block. Dillon Brooks added 18 points.

INJURY NOTES

Norman Powell (right knee, patellar tendinopathy) is questionable and Zach Collins (left ankle, stress fracture) is out for tonight's game at Atlanta.

As for the Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring; soreness) is probable; Tony Snell (right ankle; sprain) is questionable; De'Andre Hunter (right knee; soreness) and Cam Reddish (right achilles; soreness) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.