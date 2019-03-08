Trail Blazers Look For 10th Straight Versus Suns

After losing their first game at the Moda Center after a two-week road trip, the Trail Blazers (39-26) will try to get secure a home win Saturday versus the Suns before hitting the road again for another week. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Suns lead, 120-105

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 70-43

AT THE SUNS: Suns lead, 77-35

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 120-106, 1/24/19 (Phoenix)

LAST SUNS WIN: 118-115 (ot), 11/2/16 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Nine (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Saturday’s game marks the third and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Suns during the 2018-19 season. Portland leads the season series, 2-0.

• LAST MEETING: Portland had five players score at least 16 points as the Trail Blazers defeated the Suns in Phoenix, 120-106, on Jan. 24. Damian Lillard led Portland’s balanced attack with 24 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 9-9 FT), three rebounds and three assists while Devin Booker scored a game-high 27 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 7-8 FT) to go with one rebound and three assists.

• NINE IN A ROW: The Trail Blazers have won nine consecutive games against the Suns, including five straight at home.

• In two games against the Suns this season, Damian Lillard has averaged 24.5 points (50.0% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 93.8% FT), 4.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.50 steals. Lillard has scored 20-plus points in 10 straight games against Phoenix, including five games of 30-plus points.

• Jake Layman poured in 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3-PT) to go with eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks at the Suns on Jan. 24. In two games against Phoenix this season, Layman has averaged 22.0 points (67.9% FG, 45.5% 3-PT, 33.3% FT), 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.50 steals.

• In two games against Phoenix this season, CJ McCollum has averaged 20.0 points (53.3% FG, 50.0% 3-PT), 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

• Seth Curry scored 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3-PT) to go with six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block at Phoenix on Jan. 24.

• Devin Booker has scored at least 30 points in four of his last six games against Portland. In those six games, Booker has averaged 29.5 points (44.2% FG, 37.2% 3-PT, 86.4% FT), 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

• Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 18 points (6-18 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 5-5 FT) off the bench against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 24 to go with six rebounds and seven assists. He has scored at least 18 points in each of his last three games against Portland.

• CONNECTION: Suns guard Jamal Crawford played in 60 games (six starts) for the Trail Blazers during the 2011-12 season, posting aver- ages of 14.0 points (38.4% FG, 30.8% 3-PT, 92.7% FT), 2.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Gary Trent Jr. and Suns forward Ray Spalding appeared in six games together for the Texas Legends of the NBA G League this season.

INJURY NOTES

Neither team has yet to release their injury report for Saturday's game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season.

Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.