Trail Blazers Do Just Enough To Start Homestand With Win

PORTLAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers began a four-game homestead with a 122-112 victory versus the Golden State Warriors in front of a sellout crowd of 19,393 Wednesday night at the Moda Center.

The Blazers are now 12-16 overall and 6-6 at home this season. Portland is now in ninth place in the Western Conference, just a half game back from the Sacramento Kings for eighth.

"At the end of the season it doesn't say how much you won each game by, it just says how many wins you have," said CJ McCollum. "So we've got to get as many as we can, regardless of circumstances, regardless of how we get it done. We've just got to get it done."

Nothing has come all that easy for the Trail Blazers this season, and that trend didn't abate Wednesday night versus the Warriors. After Golden State scored the first six points of the game, Portland answered back and took what would be their largest lead of the game at 40-27 late in the first quarter.

But that lead didn't last, as is the case for many a first-quarter advantage. The Warriors outscored the Blazers by 10 in the second quarter, thanks in large part shooting 57 percent from the field and scoring 10 points on five Portland turnovers, to cut the lead to 67-66 by the intermission.

"We started the game how we wanted to start it," said Damian Lillard. "I thought our energy was right, we was focused. They made a run like every team is capable of and usually they do. They had some guys out there that can score the ball, so it was expected."

And it would remain close from there on out. Every time it looked as though the Blazers might pull away, the Warriors would score six-straight to pull it back in. But by that same token, the Blazers were able to hold off the Warriors every time it seemed like the Warriors might reclaim the lead.

Golden State got to within two early in the fourth quarter and cut the advantage to 109-105 with 3:47 to play after a Glenn Robinson III three-pointer found the mark. But a CJ McCollum three and a deep Hassan Whiteside two pushed the lead back to nine, which would be enough to ride out the home victory.

"We was able to weather the storm by just doing the things we needed to do," said Lillard. "I think defensively, we would tighten up when we need to tighten up. Offensively, we tightened up when we needed to tighten up. Especially down the stretch, when he game was really on the line, we did all the things necessary to win."

TOP PERFORMERS

The Blazers had five players finish in double figures led by Damian Lillard, who finished with 31 points on 9-of-20 shooting while also tying his season-high with 13 assists for his sixth double-double of the season.

CJ McCollum who went 11-of-19 from the field for 30 points to go with five rebounds, three assists and a steal in 38 minutes. He now has now scored 30 points in six games this season.

Carmelo Anthony added 17 points and eight rebounds and Skal Labissiere added 10 points off the bench to go with seven rebounds.

Hassan Whiteside finished with his 12th straight double-double by posting 16 points and a season-high 23 rebounds in 32 minutes.

D'Angelo Russell led the Warriors with 26 points on 9-of-23 shooting. Glen Robinson III finished with 17 points and Alec Burks came off the bench to add 16 points.

NOTABLE

• Portland outrebounded Golden State, 57-50. Portland’s 57 rebounds marked the team’s second-highest rebound total in regulation this season.

• The Trail Blazers shot 25-of-28 (89.3%) from the free-throw line, while Golden State was 14-of-23 (60.9%). Portland’s 25 made free throws tied a season-high.

• The Trail Blazers outscored the Warriors 54-48 in the paint.

• Portland outscored Golden State 18-16 in transition.

• Portland had two players score 30 or more points for the first time since March 25, 2019.• Golden State made a season high 16 three-pointers.

QUOTABLE

"We can't overlook them teams so we've got to come in here and keep playing Blazers basketball, keep hooping." -- Hassan Whiteside on the four-game homestead

HIGHLIGHTS

NEXT UP

Next up, the Blazers now have a day off before hosting an all-home back-to-back starting Friday with a tilt versus the Orlando Magic at the Mood Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.