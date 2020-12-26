Trail Blazers Host Shorthanded Rockets In Day After Christmas Game

Neither the Rockets nor the Trail Blazers, two teams that will meet at the Moda Center Saturday night, got their seasons off on the right foot.

For the Trail Blazers, they were blown out by the Utah Jazz in their home opener, as the changes they’ve made on the defensive side of the ball remain a work in progress. Between working in a number of new players, a short lead in from the start of training camp to the beginning of the regular season and their preseason performance, Portland’s difficulties were somewhat predictable, if not still disappointing.

As for the Rockets, they didn’t even get to play their scheduled opener versus the Oklahoma City Thunder due to positive COVID-19 results and running afoul of league rules regarding social distancing, which prompted and subsequent quarantine protocols that left Houston without enough players to safely field a team.

But with nine players available -- six players are out with COVID-19 related issues -- the Rockets have one more than the required number of players to take the court Saturday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Rockets lead, 111-89

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 54-46

HOUSTON HOME: Rockets lead, 65-35

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 110-102, 8/4/20 (Portland)

LAST ROCKETS WIN: 132-108, 11/18/19 (Houston)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers game against the Rockets on Dec. 26 is the first of three meetings between Portland and Houston this season. The second matchup will take place on Jan. 28 while the third meeting will be part of the Second Half schedule.

• LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers won the 2019-20 season series against Houston, 3-1. Portland has won three straight games against the Rockets.

• Damian Lillard averaged 23.8 points (38.7% FG, 33.3% 3-PT, 89.7% FT), 8.0 rebounds and 9.3 assists in four games against the Rockets last season. Lillard recorded his first career triple-double on Jan. 29, 2020 against Houston, finishing with 36 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

• Jusuf Nurkic recorded 18 points, 19 rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks against the Rockets on Aug. 4 in Orlando.

• In four games against the Rockets last season, CJ McCollum averaged 22.8 points (48.6% FG, 35.5% 3-PT, 53.3% FT), 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

• James Harden averaged 22.5 points (39.4% FG, 34.4% 3-PT, 87.1% FT), 6.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in four games against Portland during the 2019-20 season.

• Christian Wood scored 26 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 6-7 FT) to go with nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks for the Pistons on Feb. 23, 2020 in his lone game against the Trail Blazers last season.

• CONNECTION: Robert Covington played in 29 games (21 starts) for the Rockets last season after being acquired from Minnesota in a midseason trade. Covington averaged 9.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Rockets.

• CONNECTION: Carmel Anthony appeared in 10 games (two starts) for the Rockets during the 2018-19 season, averaging 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists.

INJURY NOTES

Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) and Nassir Little (health and safety protocols) are out for Saturday’s game.

As for the Rockets. Chris Clemons (right Achilles; surgery), DeMarcus Cousins (health and safety protocols), Eric Gordon (health and safety protocols), Mason Jones (health and safety protocols), Kenyon Martin Jr. (Not with team - self isolating), Ben McLemore (Not with team - self isolating) and John Wall (health and safety protocols) are all out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.