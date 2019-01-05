Trail Blazers Host Rockets In Another Quick Turnaround

The Trail Blazers play the second game of a five-game homestand and the second of an all-home back-to-back Saturday night versus the Houston Rockets at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Rockets lead, 110-85

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 51-45

AT THE ROCKETS: Rockets lead, 65-34

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 104-85, 10/30/18 (Houston)

LAST ROCKETS WIN: 111-104, 12/11/18 (Houston)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Houston)

GAME NOTES

• Saturday’s game is the third and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Rockets during the 2018-19 season. The season series is tied, 1-1.

• LAST MEETING: Houston defeated the Trail Blazers, 111-104, at Toyota Center on Dec. 11. The Rockets bench outscored the Portland reserves, 37-13, in the contest. Portland was led by Damian Lillard, who finished with 34 points (12-25 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and two assists while James Harden had 29 points (10-21 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 5-7 FT) and four assists for Houston.

• In two games against the Rockets this season, Damian Lillard has averaged 28.0 points (57.1% FG, 55.6% 3-PT, 91.7% FT), 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

• CJ McCollum has averaged 21.0 points (50.0% FG, 27.3% 3-PT, 83.3% FT), 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in two games against Houston this season.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers this season, Clint Capela has averaged 13.5 points (54.5% FG, 25.0% FT), 10.5 rebounds and 1.50 blocks.

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers have no injuries to report, though both Caleb Swanigan and Wade Baldwin are both on assignment with the Texas Legends of the G-League and will not be available for Saturday's game.

As for the Rockets, Carmelo Anthony (Not with team), Vincent Edwards (G League), Eric Gordon (right knee), Isaiah Hartenstein (G League) and Chris Paul (left hamstring) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply. The game will also air on ESPN.

Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.