Trail Blazers Host Pacers On 90's Night

After two days off, the Portland Trail Blazers host the Indiana Pacers Sunday night a the Moda Center in both the third game of a four-game homestead and the first meeting between the two teams this season. Sunday's game is also 90's Night, the third "Decade Night" celebrating the Trail Blazers' 50th anniversary season. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 56-34

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 35-10

AT THE PACERS: Pacers lead, 24-21

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 106-98, 3/18/19 (Portland)

LAST PACERS WIN: 117-111, 12/10/16 (Indiana)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Four (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Sunday’s game will be the first of two matchups between the Trail Blazers and Pacers during the 2019-20 season.

• LAST SEASON: Portland swept the season series with the Pacers in 2018-19, 2-0.

• Portland has swept the season series with Indiana four of the past five seasons, with the exception being during the 2016-17 campaign when the teams split the series, 1-1.

• Portland and Indiana are the fourth and fifth best mid-range shooting teams in the NBA, at 43.7% and 42.4% respectively.

• Damian Lillard averaged 23.0 points (48.3% FG, 37.5% 3-PT, 92.3% FT), 1.5 rebounds, and 8.5 assists in two games against the Pacers during the 2018-19 season. Lillard has scored at least 25 points in six of his last eight outings against Indiana, including three games of 30-plus points.

• In three games against the Pacers with the Heat last season, Hassan Whiteside averaged 14.0 points (55.6% FG, 20.0% 3-PT), 16.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. He has recorded a double-double in each of his last four games against Indiana.

• CJ McCollum scored 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with six rebounds, one assist and one block in his lone game against Indiana last season.

• Myles Turner averaged 19.0 points (48.3% FG, 28.6% 3-PT, 57.1% FT), 9.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.50 blocks in two games against the Trail Blazers last season.

• In two games against Portland last season, Domantas Sabonis averaged 6.5 points (50.0% FG, 60.0% FT), 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Sabonis has averaged 5.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for his career opposite the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: Indiana head coach Nate McMillan served as Portland’s head coach for six-plus seasons from 2005-12, compiling a record of 266-269.

• CONNECTION: Pacers forward/center Domantas Sabonis is the son of former Portland center Arvydas Sabonis.

INJURY NOTES

After missing the last three games with a sprained left ankle, CJ McCollum is expected to play Sunday night. Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), Skal Labissiere (left knee inflammation) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out for Monday's game.

As for the Pacers, TJ Leaf (right knee soreness) and JaKarr Sampson (left ankle sprain) are questionable while Malcolm Brogdon (concussion), Victor Oladipo (right knee rehab) and Naz Mitrou-Long (Two-way) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendan calling the action. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.