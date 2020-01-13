Trail Blazers Host Hornets At The Midway Point Of The Season

The Trail Blazers reached the midway point of the 2019-20 season by hosting the Charlotte Hornets Monday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 42-16

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 23-6

AT THE HORNETS: Trail Blazers lead 19-10

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 118-108, 3/3/19 (Charlotte)

LAST HORNETS WIN: 107-85, 1/18/17 (Charlotte)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Five (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Monday’s game will be the first of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and Hornets during the 2019-20 season.

• LAST SEASON: Portland swept the season series with Charlotte in 2018-19, 2-0.

• Portland has won 12 of the last 15 contests between the Trail Blazers and the Hornets, including each of the last five.

• In two games against the Hornets last season, Damian Lillard averaged 21.5 points (47.2% FG, 35.3% 3-PT, 100% FT), 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Lillard has scored 20-plus points in 12 of his 14 career games against the Hornets.

• CJ McCollum averaged 18.0 points (42.4% FG, 46.7% 3-PT, 100% FT), 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in two games against Charlotte during the 2018-19 season. In his last home game against Charlotte on Jan. 11, McCollum had 30 points on 12-of-20 shooting (5-11 3-PT, 1-1 FT).

• Kent Bazemore averaged 14.3 points (14.4% FG, 25.0% 3-PT, 80.0% FT), 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in four games against the Hornets with the Hawks last season. Bazemore has scored 20-plus points in three of his last six games against Charlotte.

• Carmelo Anthony recorded career-highs in both scoring and FGM against the Hornets on Jan. 24, 2014. Anthony scored 62 points on 23-of-35 (65.7%) shooting. He is one of just nine players in NBA history to score 60+ points and shoot at least 65% from the fi eld in a game.

• In his single appearance against Portland last season, Devonte’ Graham scored seven points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3-PT, 1-2 FT) and had one steal in just seven minutes.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers last season, Miles Bridges averaged 7.0 points (40.0% FG, 28.6% (3-PT), 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Anthony Tolliver played for the Charlotte Bobcats during the 2013-14 season, averaging 6.1 points and 2.6 rebounds.

• CONNECTION: Charlotte forward Nicolas Batum played seven seasons for the Trail Blazers from 2008-15, averaging 11.2 points in 481 games (428 starts).

INJURY NOTES

Hassan Whiteside (upper respiratory illness) is probable and Mario Hezonja (low back contusion) is questionable.Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), Skal Labissiere (left knee inflammation) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out.

The Hornets have not yet released their injury report for Monday's game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.