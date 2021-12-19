Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (12-18) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (19-11)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (12-18) AT MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES (19-11)

Sunday, December 19, 3:00 p.m. (Pacific) • FedExForum

Memphis, Tennessee

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 53-42

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 29-19

MEMPHIS HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 24-23

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 116-96, 10/27/21 (Por.)

LAST MEMPHIS WIN: 120-113, 4/25/21 (Mem.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Por.)

SERIES NOTES

• Sunday's game is the third of four meetings in 2021-22 between the Trail Blazers and Grizzlies. The season series is tied, 1-1.

• LAST MEETING: Memphis beat the Trail Blazers in Portland on Dec. 15, 113-103. Norman Powell led Portland with 25 points (7-18 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Desmond Bane paced the Grizzlies with 23 points (8-13 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists.

• Anfernee Simons has averaged 19.5 points (50.0% FG, 69.2% 3-PT, 100% FT), 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in two games against the Grizzlies this season. For his career, Simons has shot 20-of-30 from the three-point-line against the Grizzlies (66.7%).

• In two games against Memphis this season, Damian Lillard is averaging 20.5 points (27.9% FG, 40.9% 3-PT, 100% FT), 4.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

• Jusuf Nurkic has averaged 16.5 points (57.9% FG, 68.8% FT), 10.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 2.50 steals in two games against the Grizzlies this season. He has scored at least 15 points in six straight games against Memphis.

• Dillon Brooks had 22 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds and six assists against the Trail Blazers on Dec. 15. He has scored at least 18 points in each of his last four games against Portland.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers this season, Desmond Bane has averaged 21.0 points (60.% FG, 60.0% 3-PT, 100% FT), 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Ben McLemore played for the Grizzlies in the 2017-18 season, averaging 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 56 games (17 starts).

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington and Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones were teammates in Minnesota during the 2018-19 season.

NEWS AND NOTES

40/40 CLUB: Damian Lillard scored a season-high 43 points (12-19 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 13-14 FT) against Charlotte on Dec. 17. It was his 40th career game with 40-plus points, making him one of 25 players in league history to score at least 40 points 40 times.

Most 40-Point Games In Trail Blazers History:

1. Damian Lillard 40

2. Clyde Drexler 17

3. Geoff Petrie 13

4. CJ McCollum 8

Most 40-Point Games Since 2012-13

1. James Harden 100

2. Stephen Curry 52

3. Russell Westbrook 47

4. Damian Lillard 40

5. Kevin Durant 38

STAY READY: Ben McLemore scored a season-high 28 points (10-16 FG, 8-13 3-PT) to go with two rebounds and two steals against Charlotte on Dec. 17. He scored 20 points (7-9 FG, 6-8 3-PT) in the second quarter. McLemore's six three-pointers in the second quarter were one shy of the franchise record for three-pointers in a quarter (McCollum, 7). His eight threes tied his career high and were one shy of the franchise record for three-pointers made off the bench (Simons/Batum, 9).

HAVE A HALF: The Trail Blazers scored 81 points and made a franchise-record 16 three-pointers (of 25, 64.0%) in the first half against the Hornets on Dec. 17. It was the 16th time in franchise history that Portland scored at least 80 points in a half, and the first time since Nov. 12, 2014.

MAXIMUM NORM: Norman Powell scored 25 points (7-18 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 7-7 FT) to go with six rebounds and five assists against Memphis on Dec. 15, marking his fourth 20-point game in five outings. Powell is one of five players in the NBA that is averaging at least 17.0 points while shooting better than 46.0% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point line (Towns/Wiggins/Valanciunas/Hayward).

BENCH BUCKETS: Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers bench with 22 points (7-16 FG, 4-6 3-PT, 4-4 FT) against the Grizzlies on Dec. 15. Simons ranks ninth in the NBA in total bench points this season (299) and is eighth in three-pointers made off the bench (55).

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #30 - Portland 125, Charlotte 116 — December 17, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers snapped a seven-game losing streak and a six-game skid at Moda Center with a 125-116 win over the Hornets ... Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with a season-high 43 points (12-19 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 13-14 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 37 minutes ... It was the 40th 40-point game of Lillard's career ... Ben McLemore scored 28 points in 27 minutes off the bench, shooting 10-of-16 from the field (8-13 3-PT) ... McLemore scored 20 points in the second quarter while connecting on six three-pointers ... Norman Powell had 14 points, three rebounds and five assists ... Robert Covington had seven points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks ... Nassir Little had career highs of six assists and three blocks to go with three points and eight rebounds ... LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 27 points (11-17 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists.

Game #29 - Memphis 113, Portland 103 — December 15, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland suffered its seventh consecutive defeat, falling to the Grizzlies at Moda Center, 113-103 ... Norman Powell led the Trail Blazers with 25 points (7-18 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals ... Damian Lillard had 21 points (6-21 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes ... Jusuf Nurkic logged a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds to go with two assists and two steals ... Anfernee Simons led the Portland bench with 22 points (7-16 FG, 4-6 3-PT, 4-4 FT) and three rebounds in 30 minutes ... Robert Covington had three steals and two blocks to go with four points and three rebounds in 23 minutes ... The Grizzlies were led by Dillon Brooks who finished with 22 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds and six assists ... Desmond Bane scored 23 points to go with six rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes.

Game #28 - Phoenix 111, Portland 107 (OT) — December 14, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers fell to the Suns, 111-107, in Portland's first game decided in overtime this season ... Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with a double-double of 31 points (11-31 FG, 5-16 3-PT, 4-5 FT) and 10 assists to go with two rebounds and one block ... Norman Powell added 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and two steals ... Jusuf Nurkic logged his 11th double-double of the season, finishing with 17 points (7-11 FG, 0-1, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 39 minutes ... Larry Nance Jr. chipped in nine points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in his second start of the season ... Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 28 points (12-17 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and two steals ... Chris Paul had a double-double of 24 points (10-19 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 3-4 FT) and 14 assists to go with eight rebounds and three steals in 41 minutes.

Game #27 - Minnesota 116, Portland 111 — December 12, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers lost their fifth straight game, a 116-111 defeat at the hands of the Timberwolves ... Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 26 points (9-20 FG, 6-12 3-PT, 2-3 FT) in 33 minutes off the bench to go with one rebound and three assists ... After missing five games with an abdominal injury, Damian Lillard returned to record 24 points (5-17 FG, 3-14 3-PT, 11-15 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes ... Ben McLemore had 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting from deep in 15 minutes off the bench ... Larry Nance Jr. started his first game of the season and finished with eight points and 12 rebounds ... Robert Covington had three points, five rebounds, three assists, five steals and four blocks in 34 minutes ... Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 24 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 8-9 FT), four rebounds and three assists ... Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Game #26 - Golden State 104, Portland 94 — December 8, 2021, Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Portland fell to 0-2 against the Warriors this season after losing at Chase Center, 104-94 ... Norman Powell led the shorthanded Trail Blazers with 26 points (8-23 FG, 1-7 3-PT, 9-11 FT), five assists and one steal in 43 minutes ... Nassir Little had a season-high 18 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 6-10 FT) to go with six rebounds, one assist and one block in 26 minutes before leaving the game in the third quarter with a left calf cramp ... Little scored all 18 of his points in 22 first half minutes ... Jusuf Nurkić logged a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds to go with six assists before fouling out in 28 minutes ... Dennis Smith Jr. recorded 12 points, six rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks ... Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 22 points (8-19 FG, 6-17 3-PT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes ... Jordan Poole had 20 points, three rebounds and two assists.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Dennis Smith Jr. (right knee inflammation) is probable; CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture) are out

For the Grizzlies, Santi Aldama (right calf; soreness), Brandon Clarke (right knee; soreness), Sam Merrill (left ankle; sprain), Ja Morant (left knee; sprain), and Ziaire Williams (left ankle; sprain) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.