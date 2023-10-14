Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (1-1) vs. Utah Jazz (1-1)

The Blazers are on the road for their third preseason game on October 14. Falling short to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, the team hopes to advance to 2-1 tonight in Utah at Delta Center.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Jazz lead, 92-111

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 67-34

UTAH HOME: Jazz lead, 24-77

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 127-115, 3/22/22 (UTA)

LAST UTAH WIN: 118-113, 11/19/22 (POR)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (POR)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers and Jazz will meet four times during the regular season, with the first regular season matchup occuring on Nov. 14 at Utah.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers defeated the Jazz by a final score of 127-115 on March 22 at Utah.

NEWS AND NOTES

On October 2, the Portland Trail Blazers re-signed forward Kevin Knox, signed guard Antoine Davis, forward Justin Minaya, center Duop Reath and guard Malachi Smith. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

On October 10, the Portland Trail Blazers signed center George Conditt, a 6-foot-11, 234-pound center who played for Gigantes de Carolina of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional league in Puerto Rico as well as Promitheas Patras of the Greek Basket League during the 2022-23 season. In two subsequent moves, the Trail Blazers requested waivers on guards Malachi Smith and Antoine Davis.

LAST TWO GAMES

Preseason Game #2 - Phoenix 122, Portland 111 — October 12, 2023, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland fell to Phoenix by a final score of 122-111 ... Scoot Henderson finished with a team-high 22 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes ... Anfernee Simons recorded 15 points, one rebound, four assists and one steal in 23 minutes ... Jerami Grant logged 13 points and one assists in 26 minutes ... Eric Gordon led the Suns with 20 points in 18 minutes.

Preseason Game #1 - Portland 106, New Zealand 66 — October 10, 2023, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

The Trail Blazers defeated the New Zealand Breakers by a final score of 106-66 ... Anfernee Simons recorded a team-high 14 points in 17 minutes ... Toumani Camara posted 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 14 minutes ... Duop Reath finished with 12 points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 17 minutes ... Parker Jackson-Cartwright led the Breakers with 19 points in 34 minutes.

BROADCAST NOTES