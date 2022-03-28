Trail Blazers Game Notes: Oklahoma City Thunder (21-53) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-47)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (27-47) VS OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER (21-53)

Monday, March 28 • 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Thunder lead 125-120

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 78-45

THUNDER HOME: Thunder lead, 80-42

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 133-85, 4/3/21 (Por.)

LAST OKLAHOMA CITY WIN: 96-93, 2/4/22 (Por.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (OKC)

SERIES NOTES

• Monday's game marks the third of four matchups between the Trail Blazers and Thunder this season and the final at Moda Center. Oklahoma City holds a 2-0 lead in the season series.

• LAST MEETING: Portland fell to Oklahoma City 96-93 at Moda Center in February despite four starters scoring 12-plus points. Anfernee Simons led the way with 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Luguentz Dort led the Thunder with 23 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block.

• Both teams like to launch it from deep, Portland ranks ninth in the NBA with 36.7 3PA per game while Oklahoma City ranks seventh with 37.5. The Trail Blazers hold the edge in shooting percentage from beyond the arc, 34.6% to 31.9%.

• Portland averages 7.8 steals per game, ninth-most in the league, with Oklahoma City close behind at 7.7 steals per game (10th).

• Since January 1, both teams rank in the Top 10 in fast break points per game, Portland at eighth with 13.9 and Oklahoma City at 10th with 13.5. The Thunder also rank in the Top 10 in limiting opponents fast break points during that stretch, sitting at sixth with 11.5 per game.

• Drew Eubanks has averaged 4.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.80 blocks in 11.4 minutes in his last five games against the Thunder, including a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double in November as a member of the Spurs.

• In his last five games vs. Oklahoma City, Kris Dunn has averaged 6.0 points, 3.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals.

• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 18.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists in his last five games against Portland, scoring 20-plus points in three games and recording one double-double. He has not played in the previous two games of the season series.

• Josh Giddey recorded a double-double in his first game against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 31 with 14 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. He scored 16 points with seven rebounds and three assists in the February matchup.

• In his last three games against Portland, Isaiah Roby is averaging 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.33 blocks.

NEWS AND NOTES

BRAND ON POINT: Brandon Williams scored a team-high 23 points at Detroit on March 21, making him the only rookie NOT selected in the first round of the draft to record five games of 20-plus points this season. In the month of March, Williams is averaging 15.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.20 steals in 29.6 minutes. Among all undrafted players, Williams ranks in the Top 10 in March in points (4th), assists (7th) and steals (9th). He set a career-high with eight assists vs. Houston on March 26.

FROM TROUTDALE: Drew Eubanks recorded 14 points and a career-high 15 rebounds Houston on March 26, marking his fifth double-double of the season and fourth with Portland. Eubanks has averaged 12.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 15 games for the Trail Blazers.

KEON JOHNSON CAREER HIGH: Keon Johnson set a career-high with four three-pointers vs. Houston on March 26, finishing the game with 14 points (5-15 FG. 4-9 3-PT), one point shy of his career-high, along with two rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

BEN OFF THE BENCH: Ben McLemore scored 23 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 6-6 FT) off the bench vs. San Antonio on March 23, marking his first time scoring 20+ points in back-to-back games as a Trail Blazer and his fifth game with 20+ on the season. McLemore scored in double-figures in six straight games from March 18-26, the longest streak of his season.

CHARITY STRIPE: Portland went 37-of-49 from the free throw line on March 21 at Detroit, marking season-highs for both makes and attempts in a single game. The 90 total free throws attempted by both teams in the game marks a single-game high in the league this season, surpassing Portland-Minnesota on March 7 (82).

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #74 - Houston 115, Portland 98 — March 26, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland dropped the second game of a back-to-back with Houston 115-98 at Moda Center ... Drew Eubanks dropped a double-double with 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 4-8 FT), a career-high 15 rebounds, two assists and two steals ... Trendon Watford tallied the second double-double of his career, scoring 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 FT) with 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals ... Brandon Williams scored 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with eight assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block ... Keon Johnson dropped 14 points (5-15 FG, 4-9 3-PT) with two rebounds and two blocks ... Ben McLemore recorded his sixth consecutive game in double-figures, scoring 11 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 3-3 FT) with two rebounds and two steals off the bench ... Jalen Green led Houston with 25 points, six rebounds and two assists while Kenyon Martin Jr. added 27 off the bench.

Game #73 - Houston 125, Portland 106 — March 25, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland fell to Houston 125-106 at Moda Center on Friday night in the first leg of a back-to-back with the Rockets ... Four Trail Blazers starters scored in double-figures, led by Trendon Watford with 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal ... Drew Eubanks added 18 points (9-12 FG), five rebounds and one assist ... CJ Elleby scored 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 1-3 FT) with seven rebounds and three assists ... Keon Johnson dropped 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with three boards, one assist and one steal ... Ben McLemore contributed 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 3-4 FT) with two rebounds and a block off the bench ... Kris Dunn scored 12 points (3-5 FG, 6-6 FT) with seven assists, three boards and two steals ... Jalen Green led the Rockets with 23 points and three boards ... Jae'Sean Tate added 17 points with four boards and two steals.

Game #72 - San Antonio 133, Portland 96 — March 23, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland lost to San Antonio 133-96 at Moda Center ... Ben McLemore scored 23 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 6-6 FT) off the bench, his second consecutive game dropping 20 off the bench, with two boards in 20 in minutes ... Drew Eubanks tied his career-high with 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 2-2 FT) and set a new career-high with his two made threes, while grabbing nine rebounds with four assists and a steal ... Trendon Watford scored 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 2-2 FT) ... Kris Dunn made his first start as a Trail Blazer and tallied nine points (4-9 FG, 1-1 FT), five boards, three assists and two steals ... Elijah Hughes scored 10 points with one rebound, one assist and one block ... CJ Elleby scored two points with one rebound, one assist and one block ... Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 28 points, six rebounds, seven assists and a steal ... Keldon Johnson contributed 26 points.

Game #71 - Portland 119, Detroit 115 — March 21, 2022, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Portland defeated Detroit 119-115 at Little Caesars Arena in the second leg of a road back-to-back ... All five Trail Blazers starters scored in double-figures and Ben McLemore added 23 off the bench (7-16 FG, 5-12 3-PT, 2-4 FT) ... Brandon Williams scored a game-high 23 points (6-17 FG, 0-3 3-PT, 11-11 FT) with six rebounds, three assists and three steals ... Drew Eubanks added 17 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds and two assists ... CJ Elleby tallied a career-high 16 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 4-7 FT) with eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block ... Justise Winslow added 10 points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3-PT, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block ... Trendon Watford contributed 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks ... Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey both led the Pistons with 25 points while Marvin Bagley III added 15.

Game #70 - Indiana 129, Portland 98 — March 20, 2022, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Portland dropped a Sunday afternoon showdown with Indiana, 129-98 despite six Trail Blazers scoring in double-figures ... Josh Hart scored a game-high 26 points (11-13 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 1-1 FT) with three rebounds, four assists and two steals ... Trendon Watford scored 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 1-2 FT) with eight boards, three assists, two steals and one block ... Drew Eubanks dropped 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT) with eight rebounds and a steal ... Brandon Williams tallied 10 points and dished two assists ... Ben McLemore added 11 points, one rebound, one steal and one block off the bench ... Kris Dunn dished a team-high nine assists with 11 points, three steals and one rebound ... CJ Elleby scored two points and grabbed five rebounds ... Oshae Brissett led the Pacers with 24 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one steal ... Jalen Smith and Chris Duarte each added 17 points off the bench.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Greg Brown III (left eye; corneal abrasion) is questionable; Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles; tendinopathy), Josh Hart (left knee; patellar tendinopathy), Joe Ingles (left knee recovery), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Didi Louzada (left knee recovery), Jusuf Nurkic (left foot; plantar fasciitis), Anfernee Simons (left knee; patellar tendinopathy), Trendon Watford (left knee; bone contusion) and Justise Winslow (left calf inflammation) are out for Monday's game against Oklahoma City.

For the Thunder, Darius Bazley (right knee; sprain) is doubtful; Luguentz Dort (left shoulder; surgery), Derrick Favors (low back; soreness), Josh Giddey (right hip; soreness), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle; soreness), Ty Jerome (sports hernia surgery), Mike Muscala (right ankle; surgery) and Kenrich Williams (left knee; sprain) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS Plus with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. ROOT SPORTS Plus is free for all ROOT SPORTS subscribers, varying by provider. Visit trailblazers.com/watch for more information. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

In alignment with the recent announcement from Oregon Governor Kate Brown, the Rose Quarter will remove the mask mandate for all events and venues beginning on Saturday, March 12. The Oregon Health Authority still recommends masking for people at higher risk from COVID-19, including unvaccinated people and immunocompromised people. Masks are encouraged while on the Rose Quarter campus and attending events.

In alignment with the lifting of the mask mandate on March 12, the Rose Quarter will also remove mandatory COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirements as a condition of entry into our venues. While vaccines do not prevent individuals from contracting COVID, they are proven to be effective in greatly reducing the risk of severe illness, speeding up recovery and reducing downtime.

The Rose Quarter strongly recommends our guests be vaccinated, stay up to date on boosters and evaluate their own health situation prior to attending an event on campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols