Trail Blazers Game Notes: Miami Heat (23-15) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (14-22)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (14-22) VS. MIAMI HEAT (23-15)

Wednesday, January 5, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Moda Center

Portland, Oregon

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 41-24

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 20-13

MIAMI HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 21-11

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-122, 3/25/21 (Mia.)

LAST MIAMI WIN: 107-98, 4/11/21 (Por.)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Mia.)

SERIES NOTES

• Wednesday's game is the first of two contests between the Trail Blazers and the Heat during the 2021-22 season. The teams meet again in Miami on Jan. 19.

• LAST SEASON: Portland and Miami split the season series in 2020-21, 1-1.

• THREE-POINT THREATS: The Trail Blazers rank sixth in the NBA in three-pointers made per game (13.4) while the Heat ranks eighth (13.3). Miami's most accurate three-point shooter is PJ Tucker (46.2%, 2nd in NBA) while Ben McLemore is shooting the best percentage from deep for Portland (41.5%, 24th in NBA).

• Damian Lillard averaged 17.0 points (31.0% FG, 31.3% 3-PT, 91.7% FT), 2.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.00 block in two games against Miami in 2020-21.

• Norman Powell played in four games against Miami last season, averaging 16.0 points (52.0% FG, 32.0% 3-PT, 100% FT), 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.25 steals.

• In two games against Portland last season, Bam Adebayo averaged 25.5 points (73.3% FG, 63.6% 3-PT), 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.00 steal and 2.50 blocks.

• Tyler Herro averaged 21.5 points (50.0% FG, 54.5% 3-PT, 87.5% FT), 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.50 steals in two games against the Trail Blazers in 2020-21.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Norman Powell and Heat guard Kyle Lowry were teammates in Toronto from 2015-21.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Miami center Bam Adebayo were teammates on the 2021 U.S. Men's National Team that won the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo.

• CONNECTION: Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra attended Jesuit High School in Beaverton, Oregon and played collegiately at University of Portland from 1988-92.

NEWS AND NOTES

ANT'S CAREER NIGHT: Anfernee Simons scored a career-high 43 points (13-21 FG, 9-16 3-PT, 8-8 FT) to go with three rebounds and seven assists against Atlanta on Jan. 3. At 22 years and 209 days old, Simons became the youngest player in franchise history to score 40-plus points in a game (Petrie, 22 years and 259 days). Simons is also the first player in NBA history to have two games with nine or more three-pointers before turning 23.

MORE FLORIDIAN YOUTH: Nassir Little recorded 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-5 3-PT, 2-3 FT) to go with nine rebounds, two assists and one steal against the Hawks on Jan. 3. Little is the sixth player in team history to record two or more games of at least 20 points and nine rebounds before turning 22, joining Lloyd Neal, Greg Oden, Bill Walton, LaMarcus Aldridge and Zach Randolph.

MAXIMUM NORM: Norman Powell scored 26 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 6-7 FT) to go with six rebounds, four assists and four steals against the Hawks on Jan. 3. Powell is one of seven players in the NBA that is averaging at least 18.0 points while shooting better than 45.0% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point line.

NURK DOUBLE-DOUBLE: Jusuf Nurkic recorded 21 points (8-18 FG, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal against Atlanta on Jan. 3. It was his team-leading 13th double-double of the season.

BEN BUCKETS: Ben McLemore matched his season high with 28 points (9-22 FG, 6-14 3-PT, 4-4 FT) at the Lakers on Dec. 31. He scored 16 of his points in nine first-quarter minutes on 6-of-9 shooting (4-6 3-PT). He was the first bench player in the NBA to score at least 16 points in the first quarter this season.

LAST FIVE GAMES

Game #36 - Portland 136, Atlanta 131 — January 3, 2022, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland snapped a four-game losing streak with a 136-131 over the Atlanta Hawks at Moda Center ... Anfernee Simons led the way with a career-high 43 points (13-21 FG, 9-16 3-PT, 8-8 FT), three rebounds and seven assists ... Simons became the youngest player in Trail Blazers history to score 40-plus points ... Norman Powell added 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting (2-5 3-PT, 6-7 FT) to go with six rebounds, four assists and four steals ... Nassir Little had a season-high 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-5 3-PT, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal ... After missing three games in health and safety protocols, Jusuf Nurkic returned to record a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds to go with five assists and one steal ... The Hawks were led by Trae Young who scored a career-high 56 points (17-26 FG, 7-12 3-PT, 15-15 FT) to go with four rebounds and 14 assists.

Game #35 - L.A. Lakers 139, Portland 106 — December 31, 2021, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles California

Portland lost its fourth game in a row, a 139-106 defeat at the hands of the Lakers in Los Angeles ... The Trail Blazers were led by Ben McLemore, who finished with 28 points (9-22 FG, 6-14 3-PT, 4-4 FT) and four rebounds in 30 minutes ... McLemore scored 16 points in the first quarter on 6-of-9 shooting (4-6 3-PT) ... Damian Lillard added 18 points (5-15 FG, 1-8 3-PT, 7-9 FT), four rebounds and seven assists ... Larry Nance Jr. had 13 points and nine rebounds in 26 minutes ... Norman Powell chipped in 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block ... LeBron James led the Lakers with 43 points (16-26 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 6-9 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks ... The Trail Blazers shot a season-low 35.3% from the field ... Portland's 21 offensive rebounds and 27 second chance points were both season highs.

Game #34 - Utah 120, Portland 105 — December 29, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Portland fell to the Utah Jazz at Moda Center, 120-105 ... The Trail Blazers were outscored in the paint, 74-30 ... Portland was missing seven players in health and safety protocols for the second consecutive game ... Damian Lillard scored 32 points (10-23 FG, 5-14 3-PT, 7-10 FT) to go with six rebounds, four assists and one steal ... Norman Powell had 32 points (11-23 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 43 minutes ... Powell scored 25 points in the first half ... His 32 points tied the most points he has scored in a Trail Blazers uniform ... Larry Nance Jr. recorded 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3-PT, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, a career-high nine assists and three steals in 32 minutes ... Anfernee Simons scored seven points to go with five rebounds and five assists ... Rudy Gobert led Utah with 22 points (8-10 FG, 6-12 FT), 14 rebounds and two blocks ... Rudy Gay scored 21 points off the bench.

Game #33 - Dallas 132, Portland 117 — December 27, 2021, Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

After five days off since their last game, the Trail Blazers fell to the Mavericks in Portland, 132-117 ... The Trail Blazers were missing seven players in the health and safety protocols ... Portland made a season-high 35 free throws (of 42) ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 26 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 13-14 FT), two rebounds and five assists ... Nassir Little had a season-high 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 4-7 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks ... It was his third career double-double ... Norman Powell added 15 points, two rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes ... Anfernee Simons had 11 points off the bench ... A day after signing 10-day contracts, Cameron McGriff (three points), Brandon Williams (seven points) and Jarron Cumberland (two points) made their NBA debuts ... Kristaps Porzingis had 34 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead Dallas.

Game #32 - New Orleans 111, Portland 97 — December 21, 2021, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

The Pelicans defeated the Trail Blazers in New Orleans, 111-97 ... Portland's bench struggled in the loss, getting outscored by the Pelicans reserves, 40-15 ... Damian Lillard led the charge for the Trail Blazers, finishing with 39 points (13-24 FG, 6-11 3-PT, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal ... Jusuf Nurkic added 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes ... Norman Powell scored 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 2-3 FT) to go with four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block ... Larry Nance Jr. swiped a season-high four steals to go with 10 points, six rebounds and two assists ... Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 28 points (12-22 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes ... Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 27 points (10-16 FG, 6-9 3-PT, 1-1 FT) in 26 minutes off the New Orleans bench.

INJURY NOTES

For the Trail Blazers, Larry Nance Jr. (health & safety protocols) is doubtful; Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy - injury management), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax), and Cody Zeller (health & safety protocols) are out.

For the Heat, Bam Adebayo (right thumb; UCL reconstruction), Jimmy Butler (right ankle; sprain), Dewayne Dedmon (left knee; sprain), Marcus Garrett (health and safety protocols), Udonis Haslem (health and safety protocols), Aric Holman (ineligible to play), Markieff Morris (neck; whiplash), KZ Okpala (right wrist; sprain), Victor Oladipo (right knee; injury recovery), Duncan Robinson (health and safety protocols) and Gabe Vincent (health and safety protocols) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT SPORTS with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers, Michael Holton and Jay Allen will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

ARENA NOTES

The Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter are requiring all guests ages 12 and up attending any event at the Rose Quarter, including Winterhawks games, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of either a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event or a negative lab-based rapid test taken within 48 hours of the event. At-home tests will not be accepted.

Kids under age 12 can come to events without proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test unless sitting within 15 feet of the court and benches at a Trail Blazers game. All guests must wear a mask at all times while on the Rose Quarter campus.

Click here for more information on Moda Center’s health and safety protocols.