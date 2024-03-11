Trail Blazers Foundation Awards 15 ‘Take It To The Court For Education’ School Grants

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 11, 2024) – The Trail Blazers Foundation has awarded 15 grants, totaling $100,000, to schools throughout Oregon through its ‘Take It To The Court for Education’ school grant program. The grants will be distributed to schools in nine counties throughout Oregon, reaching from the southwest in Josephine County to the northeast in Union County. For more information, visit trailblazers.com/schoolgrants.

“Celebrating each of these schools and rewarding them for their hard work and tireless efforts to transform opportunities for students is an honor,” said Annie Klug, Trail Blazers Foundation Executive Director and Trail Blazers’ Vice President of Community Programs. “Distributing these grants to schools across Oregon is an exciting process as the Trail Blazers Foundation’s focus is investing in youth where they live, learn, and play. We can’t wait to see the positive impact these grants will have on current and future students.”

School representatives were invited to Moda Center on Saturday for a pre-game celebration with Foundation Board members and Trail Blazers staff prior to an on-court recognition during halftime. Check out photos from Saturday’s celebration HERE (Credit: Portland Trail Blazers).

The grants will directly support a variety of academic, arts, athletic, and community programs. See below for a full list of grant recipients and their respective programs.

2024 Take it To The Court for Education Grant Recipients