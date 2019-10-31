Trail Blazers Escape In OKC To Finish Trip 3-1

OKLAHOMA CITY -- No matter the team and regardless of the time of the season, there’s no such thing as an “easy” road trip nor a “bad” road win. If anyone forgot those two immutable truths, they were reminded by the Trail Blazers Wednesday night.

Despite shooting under 40 percent from the field and turning the ball over nearly 20 times, the Portland Trail Blazers were able to defeat the Thunder 102-99 in front of an announced sellout crowd of 18,203 in their first return to Oklahoma City since the 2019 Playoffs.

"It was kind of a grind-it-out game by both teams tonight," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stott. "I thought offensively it was challenging for both teams for parts of the game."

The Trail Blazers are now 3-2 overall and finish their first road trip of the season 3-1.

"To come out on the winning end of some close games on the road, that's a good thing," said Stotts. "You take wins on the road any way you can get them, all three of them could have gone either way. We haven't hit our stride yet... It's early in the season, everybody is kind of finding themselves out."

It would probably be a stretch to say either team learned a whole lot about themselves during Wednesday's contest, or at least if they did, the revelations weren't all that welcomed. Neither team shot better than 40 percent from the field and both finished with 19 turnovers, making for a game with little flow and even less aesthetic value.

But as they had done throughout their now-completed trip, the Trail Blazers, and particularly Damian Lillard, found a little something extra in the fourth quarter to come away with the victory Wednesday night.

"I think in this entire road trip it has been weird how many ups and downs we have had in every game It has been really good for a quarter and then really bad for two quarters, and then we find ourselves in a game and we just figure it out," said Damian Lillard. "I think to be able to do that so early in the season when you are still trying to find your identity, that shows character."

Portland trailed by one going into the fourth and were down 81-76 after Thunder forward Mike Muscala finished a layup of a Chris Paul assist with 81-76 to play in regulation. But rather than roll over, the Trail Blazers went on a run, sparked by Lillard making three three-pointers on three attempts in roughly a minute and a half. What's more, he assisted on three-pointers by CJ McCollum and Rodney Hood during what would turn into a game-changing 19-8 run.

"Dame's threes were big, but even more so the passes he made, and the trust he had in his teammates at the end ultimately made the difference," said Stotts. "He does a good job of managing the game and the game never really got out of control... He knew in the fourth quarter, we were going to need him."

A Hassan Whiteside dunk with gave the Blazers a 97-90 lead with two and a half minutes to play, though the Thunder responded by scoring the next five points to cut the lead to two with 45 seconds to play. Considering the variables -- early season play, last game of a four-game trip, third game in four nights -- Portland ability to hold off the home team seem tenuous.

But on the ensuing possession, Lillard drove, drew the defense and then once again found Hood in the corner for a three to give the Blazers a 100-95 lead, and in effect, the victory, with just over 30 seconds to play

"It was a close game, it was an ugly game with both teams turning it over, missing shots, a lot of bad possessions, and low scoring," said Lillard.

"You knew it was going to come to the last five or six minutes where it was who was going to be better in that stretch at both ends of the floor."

Lillard came close to a triple-double in the victory, going 7-of-19 from the field and 4-of-9 from three for 23 points to go with 13 assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes.

McCollum went just 7-of-22 from the field but 5-of-10 from three to finish with 22 points to go with four rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes.

"It wasn’t a great night," said McCollum. "I had seven turnovers, so it was a little sluggish. We had to figure out a way to win, and I think down the stretch guys hit big shots, Dame made great decisions, and we weathered the storm. We got enough stops, got rid of all the travels and stuff like that, and found a way to win."

Whiteside, who left the game in the second quarter with an apparent right knee injury, returned in the second half and finished with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds while also tallying two blocks in 25 minutes. Kent Bazemore went 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-4 from three for 14 points and five rebounds.

Six Thunder players finished in double figures led by Chris Paul, who finished with 21 points, five assists and five rebounds. Denis Schroder added 17 points off the bench and both Nerlens Noel and Danilo Gallinari each finished with 15.

With their first road trip of the season now complete, the Trail Blazers head home to Portland and will have two days off before hosting the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday in the first of the team's "Decade Nights" this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.