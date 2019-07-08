Trail Blazers Complete Trade With Minnesota Timberwolves

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 8, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired the rights to forward/center Bojan Dubljevic in a sign-and-trade agreement that sends Jake Layman to Minnesota, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

As a part of the trade, Portland will receive a traded player exception. The Trail Blazers will have one year to use the traded player exception, which is created when a team’s outgoing salaries exceed the salaries they receive back in a trade.

Dubljevic (6-9, 242), 27, was selected with the 59th overall pick in the second round of the 2013 NBA Draft. The Montenegrin national has spent the last seven seasons playing for Valencia in Spain.

Layman was selected by Orlando with the 47th overall pick in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft and acquired by Portland in a draft-night trade. In three seasons with the Trail Blazers, he averaged 4.6 points (45.7% FG, 30.2% 3-PT, 71.4% FT), 1.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 12.3 minutes in 141 games (35 starts).