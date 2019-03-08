Trail Blazers Can't Overcome Westbrook In Overtime

PORTLAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers couldn't come away with a win in their first home game in over three weeks, as they fell 129-121 in overtime to the Oklahoma City Thunder in front of a sellout crowd of 20,037 Thursday night at the Moda Center.

"It was a hell of a game," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "It went back and forth, both teams were going at it, a physical game. The difference was overtime. I don’t know if there was much of a difference in the first four quarters, it was back and forth. Both teams made big shots."

The Trail Blazers are now 39-26 overall and 24-9 at home this season. With the loss, the Blazers have lost the season series 4-0 to the Thunder and fall to fifth-place in the Western Conference standings with 17 games to play in the regular season.

With the Blazers and Thunder entering Thursday's game tied for third in the West, neither team gave an inch over the course of four quarters. The lead changed hands 23 times, the game was tied on 16 occasions and neither team led by more than seven points in regulation. Throw in three technicals, a flagrant, an ejection and 58 combined personal fouls and Thursday's game was obviously one that both teams valued.

“It’s a playoff atmosphere," said Damian Lillard. "We know that’s a team that’s going to be in the postseason, we’re going to be in the postseason – a division opponent. Every time we’ve played them over the years, it’s been pretty much a war – physical, close games, chippy. This one was no different."

After an incredibly tight game for 47 minutes, it was only fair that Thursday's game should go to overtime. That almost didn't happen, as Skal Labissiere, selected by the Thunder to shoot free throws in place of Jusuf Nurkic, who was ejected for picking up his second technical with 4.4 seconds to play in regulation, missed two free throws that would have tied the game. But the Thunder were called for a foul on the ensuing scramble for the rebound, giving Al-Farouq Aminu two free throws, which he would make to tie the game at 113-113.

The Blazers would have a chance to win the game in regulation after Russell Westbrook turned the ball over with 1.9 seconds to play, though Lillard's half-court attempt was well off, sending the game to extra time.

In the end, the difference would eight points in the overtime from Westbrook. With the Blazers making just two of their nine attempts and the former MVP scoring eight points on 2-of-3 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 shooting from the free throw line, Oklahoma City was able to pull away for their fourth victory versus Portland in as many tries this season.

Damian Lillard led all scorers with 51 points on 15-of-28 shooting from the field, 3-of-10 shooting from three and a career-high 18 free throws. The 6-3 point guard also added nine assists, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 47 minutes.

CJ McCollum went 9-of-24 from the field and 3-of-11 from three for 25 points and five assists in just under 45 minutes.

Jusuf Nurkic went 4-of-8 from the field for 13 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the double-double to go with three assists, two steals and a block before being ejected after being assessed his second technical foul late in the fourth quarter.

Rodney Hood came off the bench to added 10 points to round out Portland's double digit scorers.

Westbrook led the Thunder with 37 points on 14-of-28 shooting. Paul George made just seven shots from the field but made 17 free throws to reach 32 points in 43 minutes.

Next up, the Trail Blazers host the Phoenix Suns in the third and final meeting between the two teams this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.