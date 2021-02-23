Trail Blazers And Nuggets Face Off Tuesday On TNT

After getting blown out by the Suns Monday night in Phoenix, the Portland Trail Blazers (18-12) will try to get back on the winning side of things Tuesday night in Denver with a tilt versus the Nuggets (16-14) in the second game of a back-to-back. Tipoff for the nationally-televised game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 99-85

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 69-23

DENVER HOME: Nuggets lead, 62-29

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-115, 8/6/20 (Denver)

LAST DENVER WIN: 127-99, 2/4/20 (Denver)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's Feb. 23 game against Denver will be the first matchup between the Trail Blazers and Nuggets during the 2020-21 season. The remaining two games will be played during the Second Half of the season.

• LAST SEASON: Denver won the season-series with Portland in 2019-20, 3-1. The Nuggets have won three games against the Trail Blazers in each of the last three seasons.

• Damian Lillard averaged 27.8 points (44.4% FG, 39.5% 3-PT, 84.6% FT), 3.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.50 steals in four games against Denver last season. Lillard tied a career-high against Denver on August 6, 2020 with 11 made three-pointers.

• In three games against the Nuggets last season, Gary Trent Jr. averaged 12.7 points (51.9% FG, 60.0% 3-PT, 50.0% FT), 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists, including a 27-point performance in the bubble which is the third-highest scoring game of his career.

• Nikola Jokic averaged 19.3 points (54.8% FG, 47.1% 3-PT, 78.6% FT), 10.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists in four games against the Trail Blazers last season. Jokic has recorded at least 20 points in five of his last six games against Portland.

• In three games against the Trail Blazers last season, Will Barton averaged 16.7 points (51.7% FG, 72.7% 3-PT, 85.7% FT), 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.00 steals. Barton sank a career-high 11 free-throws against Portland on Oct. 23, 2019.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Carmelo Anthony (1,497 career 3PM) is three made three-pointers from becoming the 37th player in NBA history to hit at least 1,500 threes over the course of their career.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard (644 career games played) will pass Cliff Robinson for fifth on Portland's all-time games played list with 645 career regular-season games played in a Trail Blazers uniform. Next up is LaMarcus Aldridge with 648.

• CONNECTION: Nuggets guard/forward Will Barton spent his first three seasons with the Trail Blazers, appearing in 144 games from 2012-15. He averaged 3.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #30 - Phoenix 132, Portland 100 — Feb. 22, 2021, Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix

The Trail Blazers fell to the Suns, 132-100 under the weight of 34 points from Devin Booker and 64 points from the Phoenix bench unit on Monday evening... Portland made 10+ three-pointers for the 43rd consecutive game, the fourth longest streak in NBA history... The Suns' 132 points tied a season-high in scoring... Damian Lillard led Portland with 24 points (9-17 FG, 1-7 3-PT, 5-6 FT) and seven assists over 29 minutes of action... Nassir Little added 18 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 7-8 FT) and five boards off the bench... Gary Trent Jr. finished with 11 points, and extended his franchise record of games with at least three 3PM to 11... Carmelo Anthony scored 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3-PT) to go with three rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes off the bench... Devin Booker led the Suns with 34 points (12-17 FG, 2-2 3-PT, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and four assists... Deandre Ayton added 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Game #29 - Washington 118, Portland 111 — Feb. 20, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Despite scoring a season-high 43 first quarter points, the Trail Blazers were not able to outlast the Wizards, falling 118-111 at Moda Center ... Portland made at least 18 three-pointers for a franchise-record fourth consecutive contest ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 35 points (10-30 FG, 7-17 3-PT, 8-8 FT), six rebounds and 12 assists ... It was Lillard's fourth straight game with at least 30 points and 10 assists ... Enes Kanter added 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal ... Gary Trent Jr, had 16 points (6-16 FG, 4-11 3-PT), three rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes ... Robert Covington recorded his second double-double of the season, finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds ... Bradley Beal led Washington with 37 points (16-27 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists ... Russell Westbrook recorded his league-leading eighth triple-double, finishing with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists.

Game #28 - Portland 126, New Orleans 124 — Feb. 17, 2021, Smoothie King Arena, New Orleans

Damian Lillard's career night pushed the Trail Blazers past the Pelicans, 126-124 Wednesday night in New Orleans... Damian Lillard became the 18th player in NBA history with a 40+ point, 15+ assist game, and second in team history after Clyde Drexler... All five Portland starters scored in double-figures for the second time of the season... Damian Lillard led Portland with 43 points (14-28 FG, 7-16 3-PT, 8-8 FT), four assists and tied a career-high with 16 assists... Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 4-4 FT)... Derrick Jones Jr. recorded 13 points on 6-8 from the field (1-2 3-PT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks ... Robert Covington had 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3-PT), eight rebounds, two steals and four blocks... Zion Williamson tied a career-high with 36 points (12-18 FG, 1-3 2-PT, 11-15 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals... Lonzo Ball added 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 2-2 FT) and five assists for New Orleans.

INJURY NOTES

CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture), Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are all out for Tuesday’s game in Denver.

As for the Nuggets, PJ Dozier (right hamstring; strain), JaMychal Green (left shoulder; sprain), Gary Harris (left adductor; strain), Paul Millsap (left knee; sprain) and Greg Whittington (left knee; arthroscopy) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday’s game can be seen locally and nationally on TNT. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.