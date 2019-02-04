Trail Blazers Acquire Rodney Hood

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 4, 2019) – The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired guard Rodney Hood from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for guards Wade Baldwin IV, Nik Stauskas and two future second-round draft picks, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Hood (6-8, 206) has averaged 12.2 points (42.7% FG, 36.2% 3-PT, 91.2% FT), 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 27.4 minutes in 45 games (all starts) this season for the Cavaliers.

“Rodney is an accomplished NBA player that brings versatility, shot making and depth to our perimeter and will fit seamlessly into our culture and style of play,” said Olshey.

Originally selected by the Utah Jazz with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft out of Duke, Hood, 26, holds career NBA averages of 12.8 points (42.0% FG, 36.8% 3-PT, 84.3% FT), 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in five seasons with Utah and Cleveland.

In parts of two seasons with the Trail Blazers, Baldwin IV averaged 3.0 points, 1.0 rebound, 0.7 assists and 7.6 minutes in 23 games. Previously a two-way roster player, he was signed to a standard NBA contract with Portland on March 12, 2018.

Over 44 games in 2018-19, Stauskas posted averages of 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 15.3 minutes during his lone season with the Trail Blazers. Stauskas was signed as a free agent on July 6, 2018.

Hood will wear No. 5 for the Trail Blazers.