The Portland Trail Blazers Celebrate Asian American And Pacific Islander Heritage On January 19

Created in collaboration with Trail Blazers business resource group, Trail Blazers Asian Pacific Association

PORTLAND, Ore. (January 17, 2024) – Join the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, January 19 as they take on the Indiana Pacers and celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage. Throughout the night, fans will engage in authentic cultural activities, from Tahitian dancing to henna, and have the opportunity to give back to local Asian American and Pacific Islanderled organizations.

The celebration will feature two nonprofits making an impact on the Asian American and Pacific Islandercommunity in Portland. The Filipino Bayanihan Center is the community partner of the game for their work advocating for the needs of marginalized Filipinos living in Oregon. The Filipino Bayanihan Center will be highlighted in the arena and receive 25% of the proceeds from the retail item of the night. Fans can also enter the 5050 Raffle, where a portion of the proceeds benefit Ka Aha Lahui O Olekona Hawaiian Civic Club which elevates the voices of Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities.

Throughout the night, fans will be treated to various Asian American and Pacific Islander-inspired music by local AAPI DJs and talent. Starting in Dr. Jacks fans will hear music by PDX Red Bull Thre3style champion, DJ Playtime, bringing a unique blend of cultural beats to the space. In the arena, music continues as DJ Anjali fills the concourse with future and vintage sounds of the South Asian and Desi diaspora. Additionally, fans on the club level will be treated to the musical stylings of AAPIband Hiroki, comprised of Salvatore Manalo and Matt Brewster.

On the concourse, attendees will find posters of incredibly dynamic AAPI leaders among the arena pillars. Each of these was selected by the Trail Blazers business resource group, Trail Blazers Asian Pacific Association (TAPA).

The sound of drums will signal the nearing of tip-off with flashes of dancing lions by Portland Lee’s Association in Blaze’s Parade Presented by Polar Beverages, traveling through the concourse all the way up to the 300 level. There, fans will find Palvi, owner of Bollywood Henna, sharing the traditional Indian practice of henna by creating temporary tattoos with all-natural paste. Parents can bring their kids to Kid City to learn about the art of Japanese and Chinese origami and try their hand at intricate paper folding.

Proud Asian American, Maxeen Pumealoha Faumui-Thomas, steps onto the court to sing the National Anthem and represent all Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. In between the action, fans can visit the concourse to capture the night at the 360 photo booth, owned by AAPI business, Memory Box Photography. Rip City Clothing Co will sell merchandise exclusive to the night with a limited collection of three “take the court home” décor created by local AAPI maker, Kevin Bui. The Filipino Bayanihan Center will receive 25% of profits from the “take the court home” collection.