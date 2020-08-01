Playoff Push Continues Sunday Afternoon Versus Celtics

After besting the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime in the first game of their eight-game restart of the 2019-20 NBA regular season, the Portland Trail Blazers will face the Boston Celtics Sunday afternoon in the second game in Orlando for both teams. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Celtics lead, 68-47

IN PORTLAND: Celtics lead, 31-27

AT THE CELTICS: Celtics lead, 37-20

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 97-92, 2/2719 (Boston)

LAST CELTICS WIN: 118-106, 2/25/20 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Boston)

GAME NOTES

• Sunday's game will be the second and final game between the Trail Blazers and the Celtics this season. Boston leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Celtics defeated the Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Feb. 25, 118-106. Jayson Tatum scored 36 points (14-22 FG, 8-12 3-PT) to go with four rebounds, one assist and two blocks to lead the way for Boston. The Trail Blazers were paced by CJ McCollum who finished with 28 points (10-24 FG, 5-12 3-PT, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and three blocks. Damian Lillard missed the contest with a strained right groin.

• Jusuc Nurkic had 16 points (5-10 FG, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in his last outing against Boston on Feb. 27, 2019. In his last four games against the Celtics, Nurkic has averaged 14.8 points and 9.5 rebounds.

• CJ McCollum has scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven games against Boston. He has reached double figures in all 11 of his career games against the Celtics.

• In his last six games against the Celtics, Damian Lillard has averaged 25.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists. He made at least two three-pointers in each of those six games.

• Hassan Whiteside recorded 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 1-3 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists and one block against the Celtics on Feb. 25.

• Carmelo Anthony had 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting (2-6 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with two rebounds, one assist and one steal against Boston on Feb. 25.

• Jayson Tatum has averaged 21.4 points (51.3% FG, 57.1% 3-PT, 92.9% FT), 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in six career games against Portland. His scoring average against the Trail Blazers is his third-highest against any opponent.

• Jaylen Brown scored 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 5-5 FT) to go with seven rebounds and two assists at Portland on Feb. 25. He has scored in double figures in four of his six career games against the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: Boston center Enes Kanter played 23 games for the Trail Blazers during the 2018-19 season, averaging 13.1 points and 8.6 rebounds.

• CONNECTION: Celtics president of basketball operations and Eugene, Oregon, native Danny Ainge played 161 games for the Trail Blazers from 1990-92.

INJURY NOTES

Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon) is not with the team in Orlando and will not participate in any scrimmages nor games the rest of the season. Trevor Ariza (personal reasons) and Caleb Swanigan (personal reasons) are not with the team and will not play in Orlando.

The Celtics have yet to release their injury report for Sunday’s game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Jordan Kent, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. The game will also air on ABC. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.