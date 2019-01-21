Northwest Division Back-To-Back Begins With Jazz

The Portland Trail Blazers (28-19) begin a back-to-back series, with both games on the road and against Northwest Division rivals, Monday with a tilt versus the Utah Jazz (26-21) Monday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Jazz lead, 102-85

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 63-31

AT THE JAZZ: Jazz lead, 71-22

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 102-93, 4/11/18

LAST JAZZ WIN: 117-96, 12/25/18

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Utah)

GAME NOTES

• Monday’s game marks the third of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Jazz during the 2018-19 regular season. Utah leads the season series, 2-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Jazz won the Christmas Day matchup against the Trail Blazers in Salt Lake City, 117-96. Donovan Mitchell led seven Utah players in double figures with 19 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 1-4 FT) to go with two rebounds and two assists. Damian Lillard had 20 points for Portland (9-21 FG, 2-5 3-PT) to go with five boards and four assists.

• RECENT RUNS: The Trail Blazers are 8-4 in their last 12 games and boast the third-best net point differential in the NBA in that span (+9.3). The Jazz are 9-3 in their last 12 games and rank fourth in the NBA in net point differential over that span (+9.1).

• In two games against the Jazz this season, Damian Lillard has averaged 19.5 points (43.2% FG, 46.2% 3-PT, 50.0% FT), 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.50 steals and 1.50 blocks. Lillard has scored at least 30 points in four of his last seven games against Utah.

• Jusuf Nurkic has averaged 8.5 points (42.1% FG), 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.00 steal and 1.50 blocks in two games against the Jazz this season. Nurkic has scored in double figures in five of his seven games against Utah with the Trail Blazers.

• In two games against Utah this season, CJ McCollum has averaged 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.00 steals.

• Evan Turner has averaged 12.0 points (58.8% FG, 100% FT), 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in two games against Utah this season.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers this season, Rudy Gobert has averaged 14.5 points (57.9% FG, 58.3% FT), 12.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 4.50 blocks. Gobert has blocked at least three shots in nine of his last 13 games against Portland.

• Ricky Rubio has averaged 19.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.50 steals in two games against Portland this season. Rubio has scored at least 15 points in five of his last eight games against the Trail Blazers.

• CONNECTION: Damian Lillard attended Weber State University, located 30 miles outside of Salt Lake City in Ogden, Utah. Weber State retired Lillard’s No. 1 jersey on August 26, 2017.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Gary Trent Jr. and Utah guard Grayson Allen were teammates at Duke during the 2017-18 season.

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers have no injuries to report, though both Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent Jr. are on assigned in the G-League and will not be available for Monday's game.

As for the Jazz, Tony Bradley (right knee), Dante Exum (left ankle), Raul Neto (left groin) and Thabo Sefolosha (right hamstring) are out. Ricky Rubio (right hamstring) is questionable.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Casey Holdahl will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.