New Faces Highlights Portland's First Preseason Matchup Versus Golden State

After less than a week of training camp, the Portland Trail Blazers (0-0) will get their 2021-22 campaign started in earnest by hosting the Golden State Warriors (0-0) Monday night at Moda Center in the first preseason contest for both teams. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Along with being Portland’s first preseason game of 2021, Monday’s contest is also the first for Chauncey Billups as Portland’s head coach. Monday’s game will also be the first as Trail Blazers for a number of players acquired during the offseason, including Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller, Ben McLemore and Greg Brown III.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 129-106

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 86-31

GOLDEN STATE HOME: Warriors lead, 75-43

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 108-106, 3/3/21 (Portland)

LAST GOLDEN STATE WIN: 137-122, 1/3/21 (Golden State)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers will play Golden State twice during the preseason; in Portland on October 4 and at Golden State on October 15.

• LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers won the season series against the Warriors in 2020-21, 2-1.

• Portland is 6-4 in its last 10 regular season games against Golden State. Golden State won the last preseason meeting between the two teams, 107-96, on October 21, 2016. Portland won the last preseason game against the Warriors in Portland, 118-101, on October 8, 2015.

• In three games against Golden State during the 2020-21 season, Damian Lillard averaged 29.3 points (43.5% FG, 42.9% 3-PT, 90.5% FT), 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists. He has scored 30-plus points in five of his last six regular season games against the Warriors.

• CJ McCollum averaged 28.0 points (47.7% FG, 31.6% 3-PT, 72.7% FT), 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in two games against the Warriors last season.

• Robert Covington averaged 9.7 points (37.5% FG, 38.9% 3-PT, 66.7% FT), 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.67 steals and 1.3 blocks in three games against the Warriors last season.

• In three games against Portland last season, Stephen Curry averaged 41.0 points (50.6% FG, 40.5% 3-PT, 92.9% 3-PT), 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.00 steal. He scored a career-high 62 points against Portland on Jan. 3 last season.

CONNECTIONS

• Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr played for the Trail Blazers for one season (2001-02), appearing in 65 games (all as a reserve), averaging 4.1 points (.470 FG%, .394 3P%, a career-high .975 FT%) in 11.9 minutes per game.

• Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins and Portland forward Robert Covington were teammates with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 season (before Wiggins was traded to the Warriors).

• Warriors Assistant Coach Kenny Atkinson and Trail Blazers Head Coach Chauncey Billups were both assistant coaches on Tyronn Lue's staff with the Los Angeles Clippers last season. Portland Assistant Coach Roy Rogers was also on the Clippers coaching staff last season.

• Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was born in Oakland, attended and played for Oakland High School.

• Portland's Quinn Cook (2017-18 - 2018-19) and Marquese Chriss (2019-20 - 2020-21) played for the Warriors.

INJURY NOTES

Tony Snell (right foot sprain) is out for tonight's preseason game vs. Golden State.

For the Warriors, Gary Payton II (right general; inguinal hernia repair), Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon; repair) and James Wiseman (Right knee; meniscus tear) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT Sports with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.