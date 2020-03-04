Lillard (Right Groin) Probable For Wizards On Wednesday

After going 1-2 on a three-game road trip through the Eastern Conference, the Trail Blazers return to the Moda Center, where they'll play seven of their next eight, to host the Washington Wizards Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 59-55

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 34-22

AT THE WIZARDS: Wizards lead, 33-25

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 122-103, 1/3/20 (Wasington)

LAST WIZARDS WIN: 125-124 (OT), 10/22/18 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Wednesday's meeting will conclude the two-game series between the Trail Blazers and Wizards during the 2019-20 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• Portland and Washington are each 10-10 over the last 20 matchups between the two teams.• Portland (37.1% 3-PT) and Washington (36.9% 3-PT) rank fifth and seventh respectively in three-point percentage this season.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers defeated the Wizards in Washington on Jan. 3, 122-103. Damian Lillard paced Portland with 35 points (10-20 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 13-14 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal, while Jordan McRae led Washington with his second career-game of 30+ points, finishing with 35 (12-26 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block.

• CJ McCollum scored 24 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, six assists and one steal in Portland's Jan. 3 win over Washington. McCollum has scored at least 20 points in four of his last six games against the Wizards, including a 34-point performance on Mar. 11, 2017 in Portland.

• Hassan Whiteside had 23 points (8-14 FG, 7-8 FT) to go with 21 rebounds and five blocks against the Wizards on Jan. 3. It was Whiteside's first 20-20 game this season, and 12th of his career.

• Garrison Mathews recorded 18 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3-PT, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist for the Wizards on Jan. 3. It was the second-highest scoring game of his career, and his five three-pointers were a career-high.

• Bradley Beal missed the Wizards last game against Portland due to a right leg injury, but in his last game versus the Trail Blazers on Oct. 22, 2018 he finished with 25 points (10-25 FG, 5-9 3-PT) eight rebounds and seven assists.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward/center Zach Collins and Wizards forward Rui Hachimura were teammates at Gonzaga during the 2016-17 season.

• CONNECTION: Wizards guard Shabazz Napier played two season for the Trail Blazers (2016-18), averaging 6.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 127 games

INJURY NOTES

Damian Lillard (right groin strain) is probable for Wednesday's game after sitting out the last six games. Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out for Wednesday’s game vs. Washington.

The Wizards, having lost to the Kings Monday night in Sacramento in the first game of a back-to-back, have yet to releasee their injury report for Wednesday's game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Wednesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.