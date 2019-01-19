Layman Slays To Lift Trail Blazers Past Pelicans

PORTLAND -- After missing the last five games with left knee soreness, Maurice Harkless reassumed his place in Portland’s starting lineup Friday night versus the Pelicans, with Jake Layman going back to the reserve unit.

That didn’t stop Layman from making his presence felt.

The 6-9 forward in his third season out of Maryland came off the bench to score 20 points, all in the second quarter, to help the Trail Blazers to a 128-112 victory versus the Pelicans in front of a sellout crowd of 19,598 Friday might.

The Trail Blazers are now 28-19 overall and 20-7 at home this season. The victory extends their home winning streak to six games and is their third straight versus the Pelicans in regular season play. The win is also Terry Stotts’ 300th as Portland’s head coach.

While the night, specifically the second quarter, belonged to Layman, the Trail Blazers got great production in the first quarter from both Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu. The starting forward rotation went 6-of-11 from the field to combine for 17 of Portland’s 32 first-quarter points, which qualifies as an oddity for a team that typically looks to their starting guards for scoring.

But for as good as Aminu and Harkless were in the first quarter, they couldn’t match Layman’s performance in the second. Despite his demotion back to the bench, or maybe even in spite of it, Layman put on an offensive clinic in the quarter, going 8-of-11 from the field and 4-of-7 from three in 12 minutes. His final bucket of the quarter, a 28-foot three-pointer, sent the Moda Center into hysterics while giving the home team a 69-52 advantage.

Behind Layman’s shooting clinic, Portland outscored New Orleans 42-29 in the second quarter to take a 74-58 lead into the intermission. The Trail Blazers would push their lead to as many as 21 points in the third quarter before the Pelicans managed to cut the advantage to eight after an E’Twaun Moore floater with 7:55 to play in regulation.

But Portland outscored New Orleans 21-13 from there on to come away with the 16-point victory.