Last Trip Of First Half Of Season Starts Monday In Phoenix

After having their six-game losing streak snapped with a loss at home to the Wizards Saturday night, the Portland Trail Blazers (18-11) head back out on the road for three-straight games versus teams currently above them in the Western Conference standings.

First up, a tilt versus the Phoenix Suns (19-10) at Phoenix Suns Arena in the first meeting between the two teams this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Suns lead, 122-108

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 72-44

PHOENIX HOME: Suns lead, 78-36

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 121-105, 3/10/20 (Portland)

LAST PHOENIX WIN: 127-117, 3/6/20 (Phoenix)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's Feb. 22 game against Phoenix will be the first matchup between the Trail Blazers and Suns during the 2020-21 season. The remaining two games will be played during the Second Half of the season.

• LAST SEASON: Portland and Phoenix split the season series in 2019-20, 2-2, with the final meeting on March 10th being both teams last game prior to the shutdown.

• Damian Lillard averaged 27.3 points (44.6% FG, 43.2% 3-PT, 81.8% FT), 3.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.00 steal in four games against Phoenix last season. Lillard has scored at least 20+ points in all four games against the Suns last season.

• In four games against the Suns last season, Carmelo Anthony averaged 15.3 points (40.0% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 75.0% FT), 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.50 blocks. Anthony recorded a career-high 22 rebounds against Phoenix while with the Knicks on Nov. 15, 2010.

• Devin Booker averaged 28.3 points (40.6% FG, 31.3% 3-PT, 96.6% FT), 5.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists over three games against Portland last season. Booker has scored at least 20 points in each of his last eight games against the Trail Blazers.

• In four games against the Trail Blazers last season, Dario Saric averaged 16.9 points (56.8% FG, 41.2% 3-PT, 83.3% FT), 7.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.00 steals, including two 24 point performances in the bubble that were tied for his season-high.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Carmelo Anthony (1,497 career 3PM) is three made three-pointers from becoming the 37th player in NBA history to hit at least 1,500 threes over the course of their career.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Gary Trent Jr. has made at least three three-pointers in 10 consecutive games. If he makes at least three three-pointers against Phoenix, Trent will set the franchise record for the most consecutive games with at least three three-pointers.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard has recorded 30 or more points and 10 or more assists in each of his last four games. If he does so against the Suns, he will be the fifth player in NBA history to record five consecutive games with at least 30 points and 10 assists (Robertson, Archibald, Jordan, Westbrook).

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #29 - Washington 118, Portland 111 — Feb. 20, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Despite scoring a season-high 43 first quarter points, the Trail Blazers were not able to outlast the Wizards, falling 118-111 at Moda Center ... Portland made at least 18 three-pointers for a franchise-record fourth consecutive contest ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 35 points (10-30 FG, 7-17 3-PT, 8-8 FT), six rebounds and 12 assists ... It was Lillard's fourth straight game with at least 30 points and 10 assists ... Enes Kanter added 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal ... Gary Trent Jr, had 16 points (6-16 FG, 4-11 3-PT), three rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes ... Robert Covington recorded his second double-double of the season, finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds ... Bradley Beal led Washington with 37 points (16-27 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists ... Russell Westbrook recorded his league-leading eighth triple-double, finishing with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists.

Game #28 - Portland 126, New Orleans 124 — Feb. 17, 2021, Smoothie King Arena, New Orleans

Damian Lillard's career night pushed the Trail Blazers past the Pelicans, 126-124 Wednesday night in New Orleans... Damian Lillard became the 18th player in NBA history with a 40+ point, 15+ assist game, and second in team history after Clyde Drexler... All five Portland starters scored in double-figures for the second time of the season... Damian Lillard led Portland with 43 points (14-28 FG, 7-16 3-PT, 8-8 FT), four assists and tied a career-high with 16 assists... Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 4-4 FT)... Derrick Jones Jr. recorded 13 points on 6-8 from the field (1-2 3-PT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks ... Robert Covington had 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3-PT), eight rebounds, two steals and four blocks... Zion Williamson tied a career-high with 36 points (12-18 FG, 1-3 2-PT, 11-15 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals... Lonzo Ball added 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3-PT, 2-2 FT) and five assists for New Orleans.

Game #27 - Portland 115, Oklahoma City 104 — Feb. 16, 2021, Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City



The Trail Blazers closed the game on an 18-2 tun to halt a comeback attempt by the Thunder, hanging onto a 115-104 win at Chesapeake Energy Arena... Portland had six players finish in double figures for the seventh time this season, improving to 6-1 in those games... Portland hit 20+ threes for the fourth time this season... Damian Lillard paced the Trail Blazers with 31 points (12-25 FG, 5-14 3-PT, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and 10 assists... It was Lillard's 33rd career game with 30+ points and 10+ assists... Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3-PT) and dished out four assists... Nassir Little had 13 points on 5-5 shooting (3-3 3-PT) ... Anfernee Simons had 15 points and two boards off the bench... Derrick Jones Jr. had 13 points and seven rebounds in 31 minutes... Luguentz Dort led Oklahoma City with 23 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists... Hamidou Diallo added 17 points, four rebounds and two assists for the Thunder.

INJURY NOTES

Harry Giles (left calf strain), CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture), Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are all out for Monday’s game in Phoenix.

As for the Suns, Ty-Shon Alexander (G League - Two-way) and Jalen Smith (G League - On assignment) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.