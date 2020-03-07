Last Playoff Spot Potentially At Stake Saturday Versus Kings

The Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings are tied for ninth in the Western Conference, with both teams trailing the Grizzlies by 3.5 games for the eighth and final playoff spot. They meet tonight at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 135-80

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 88-18

AT THE KINGS: Kings lead, 62-45

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 127-116, 12/4/19 (Portland)

LAST KINGS WIN: 107-99, 11/12/19 (Sacramento)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

•Saturday's game will be the fourth and final matchup between the Trail Blazers and Kings during the 2019-20 season. Portland leads the season series, 2-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers earned a 127-116 win over Sacramento on Dec. 4 in Portland. CJ McCollum paced Portland with 33 points (14-22 FG, 5-10 3-PT), four rebounds, four assists and a career-high four blocks, while Richaun Holmes led Sacramento with a career-high 28 points on 11-of-14 shooting (6-8 FT), to go with 10 rebounds and one steal. It was Holmes' third career game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

• Damain Lillard scored 24 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3-PT, 6-7 FT) to go with four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals on Dec. 4, recording his then fourth double-double of the season.

• Hassan Whiteside had 22 points (8-10 FG, 6-8 FT) to go with 16 rebounds, a career-high seven assists and three blocks in Portland's last meeting with Sacramento.

• Buddy Hield scored 23 points (8-24 FG, 3-12 3-PT, 4-6 FT), to go with seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals on Dec. 4.

INJURY NOTES

Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out for Saturday’s game.

As for the Kings, Richaun Holmes (right shoulder, soreness) is questionable while Marvin Bagley III (left foot soreness), Kyle Guy (Two-way) and DaQuan Jeffries (Two-way) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.