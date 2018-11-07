Homestand Continues Thursday Night With Clippers

The Portland Trail Blazers (8-3), winners of five of their last six, play the fifth game of a six-game homestand by hosting the L.A. Clippers Thursday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 144-77

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 87-23

AT THE CLIPPERS: Trail Blazers lead, 57-54

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 105-96, 3/30/18 (Portland)

LAST CLIPPERS WIN: 104-103, 10/26/17 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Thursday’s game marks the first of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Clippers during the 2018-19 season. Portland won the season series in 2017-18, 3-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers defeated the Clippers in Portland, 105-96, on March 30. Jusuf Nurkic led Portland with 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and four blocks while Zach Collins added 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and four assists. Lou Williams paced the Clippers with 23 points (10-22 FG, 3-3 FT) off the bench.

• Damian Lillard averaged 23.3 points (38.7% FG, 37.1% 3-PT, 97.0% FT), 3.3 re-bounds and 6.5 assists in four games against the Clippers last season.

• Jusuf Nurkic averaged 16.0 points (46.9% FG, 66.7% FT), 13.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.25 blocks in four games against the Clippers in 2017-18.

• In four games against the Trail Blazers last season, Lou Williams averaged 21.5 points (38.3% FG, 33.3% 3-PT, 89.5% FT) and 3.3 assists off the bench.

• In four games against the Trail Blazers last season, Lou Williams averaged 21.5 points (38.3% FG, 33.3% 3-PT, 89.5% FT) and 3.3 assists off the bench. Williams had three games of 20-plus points against Portland in 2017-18.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Al-Farouq Aminu was drafted eighth overall by Los Angeles in the 2010 NBA Draft and averaged 5.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in his lone season with the Clippers.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Maurice Harkless and LA Clippers forward Tobias Harris were teammates with the Orlando Magic from 2012-15.

INJURY NOTES

Portland forward Maurice Harkless (left knee) is out for Thursday's game. It is the seventh straight game he has missed with the injury.

For the Clippers, Avery Bradley (left ankle), Angel Delgado (G League), Luc Mbah a Moute (left knee) and Johnathan Motley (G League) are all out out for Thursday’s game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Thursday night's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry Thursday night's game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.