Homestand Continues Saturday Night With Hawks

After a few days of disappointment, it’s time for the Trail Blazers to move forward.

The Portland Trail Blazers (7-5) continue a seven-game homestand, albeit without starting center Jusuf Nurkic, who suffered a fractured right wrist in a loss to the Pacers on Thursday, by hosting the Atlanta Hawks Saturday night at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: SERIES TIED, 58-58

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 37-21

ATLANTA HOME: Hawks lead, 37-21

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 124-113, 11/10/19 (Portland)

LAST ATLANTA WIN: 117-129, 2/29/20 (Atlanta)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Atlanta)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers Jan. 16 game against the Hawks is the first of two meetings between Portland and Atlanta this season. The second matchup will come during the Second Half of the season.

• LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers and Hawks split the season series in 2019-20, 1-1. Portland has won three consecutive home games against Atlanta.

• Damian Lillard scored 30 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 11-12 FT) to go with seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block against Atlanta on Nov. 10, 2019. Lillard has scored at least 30 points in two straight games opposite the Hawks.

• In two games against the Hawks last season, CJ McCollum averaged 29.0 points (51.0% FG, 26.7% 3-PT, 57.1% FG), 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals. McCollum has averaged 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 10 career games against Atlanta, his highest and second-highest averages respectively against any team.

• Anfernee Simons averaged 15.0 points (55.0% FG, 62.5% 3-PT, 100% FT), two rebounds and 1.00 assists in two games against Atlanta last season, including a 20 point outing on Nov. 10, 2019.

• Trae Young averaged 30.0 points (33.3% FG, 19.0% 3-PT, 88.9% FT), 6.0 rebounds and 12.5 assists in two games against Portland last season. His 29.0 career scoring average against the Trail Blazers is his third highest against any team.

• In two games against Portland last season, De'Andre Hunter averaged 18.0 points (50.0% FG, 55.6% 3-PT), 4.5 rebounds and 1.00 assists.

• MILESTONE WATCH: CJ McCollum (9,215 career points) is currently tied with Mychal Thompson for ninth on the all-time Trail Blazer scoring list. Next up is Geoff Petrie with 9,732.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard (1,821 career 3PM) is seven three-pointers away from passing Kobe Bryant for 17th most in NBA history. Lillard is fifth among active players.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #12 - Indiana 111, Portland 87 — Jan. 14, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

On the second game of their first back-to-back of the season, the Trail Blazers fell to the Pacers, 111-87 at Moda Center ... Portland made 13 three-pointers, marking the 14 straight game with at least 12 3PM ... Portland finished with a season-high 14 offensive rebounds ... CJ McCollum scored 22 points (8-18 FG, 4-10 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, four assists ... McCollum tied Mychal Thompson for ninth on the Trail Blazers' all-time scoring list ... Damian Lillard also finished with 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 6-6 FT), while recording six rebounds and four assists ... Derrick Jones Jr. tied a season-high with nine points on 4-of-4 shooting (1-1 3-PT), and had six rebounds and three blocks ... Carmelo Anthony added 10 points off the bench ... Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 25 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 35 minutes ... Domantas Sabonis added 23 points and 11 boards for the Pacers.

Game #11 - Portland 132, Sacramento 126 — Jan. 13, 2021, Golden1 Center, Sacramento

Portland's electric backcourt willed the Trail Blazers to a 132-126 comeback win against the Kings at Golden1 Center... The Trail Blazers tied a franchise record with 23 made three pointers... The two teams combined for 43 3PM, tied for the second-most in NBA history... Damian Lillard was once again the catalyst, finishing with 40 points (11-23FG, 6-15 3-PT, 12-12 FT), 13 assists and three steals in 42 minutes... Lillard is the first player in NBA history with 40+ points, 13+ assists and zero turnovers... CJ McCollum scored 28 points (10-23 FG, 6-16 3-PT, 2-4 FT) and tallied seven rebounds and 10 assists... Jusuf Nurkic added a season-high 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals and three blocks... Gary Trent Jr. finished with 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3-PT) and four assists off the bench... De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 29 points (9-18 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 6-8 FT), six rebounds and six assists... Buddy Hield added 26 points (9-21 FG, 8-18 3-PT), six rebounds and five assists for Sacramento.

Game #10 - Portland 112, Toronto 111 — Jan. 11, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers used a fourth quarter surge to win a nail-biter, earning their third consecutive win, 112-111 over the Raptors at Moda Center... Portland's bench outscored Toronto's 46-43, with both teams having two bench players in double-figures... Portland outscored Toronto 22-17 in transition... CJ McCollum led Portland with 30 points (10-19 FG, 5-11 3-PT, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and five assists... It was his 10th game with 20+ this season, tied for the league lead... Damian Lillard added 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in a game-high 40 minutes... Carmelo tacked on his first 20 point game of the season, including 13 in the final period... Enes Kanter scored 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting to go with six boards... Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds and 10 assists, recording his first career triple-double... Chris Boucher had 20 points, including a career-high five three-pointers.

INJURY NOTES

Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture), CJ Elleby (left foot strain) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Saturday’s game vs. Atlanta.

The Hawks, having played Friday night in Utah versus the Jazz, have not yet released their injury report for Saturday’s game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.