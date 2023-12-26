Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (7-21) vs. Sacramento Kings (17-11), 7:00 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, CA - NOVEMBER 8: Jerami Grant #9 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on November 8, 2023 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

After a few days off for the Christmas holiday, the Trail Blazers finish up their 2023 with three-straight games at home starting with a Wednesday night contest versus the Kings at Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers (17-11, 6-6 away) vs. Sacramento Kings (14-14, 8-6 home)

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 - 7:00 pm PST - Moda Center

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Blazers lead, 140-87

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 90-22

SACRAMENTO HOME: Kings lead, 50-65

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 115-108, 10/19/22 (SAC)

LAST SACRAMENTO WIN: 118-121 (OT), 11/8/23 (SAC)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Four (SAC)

SERIES NOTES

- The Trail Blazers and Kings will meet for the second time of the regular season on Dec. 26 in Portland.

- LAST MATCHUP: Portland fell to Sacramento by a final score of 121-118 in overtime on Nov. 8 in Sacramento. Jerami Grant tallied a game-high 38 points (12-25 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 9-12 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 46 minutes.

- THIS SEASON: The Trail Blazers are trailing the Kings in the 2023-24 season series, 0-1.

- LAST SEASON: Portland lost the 2022-23 season series against Sacramento, 1-3.

- Deandre Ayton has recorded a double-double in his last eight games against the Kings.

- Twin brothers Kris Murray and Keegan Murray are the eighth pair of twins in NBA history.

TRAIL BLAZERS NOTES

MATHIEF: Matisse Thybulle has recorded at least one steal in 18 consecutive games, marking the longest streak of games with one or more steals in his career. Thybulle also ranks second in the NBA in total steals (47) and third in steals per game (1.7).

DEFENSIVE EFFORT: Portland ranks first (tie) in the NBA in steals per game (8.9), second in opponent turnovers per game (15.9), second (tie) in deflections per game (16.3) and sixth (tie) in total deflections (456).

TISSE-FENSE: Matisse Thybulle ranks in the top two NBA players in several defensive stats, including blocked three-pointers (13, first), deflections her game (3.6, second) and steal-to-turnover ration (2.61, second).

SIMONS SAYS: Anfernee Simons recorded a season-high 41 points (15-28 FG, 7-14 3-PT, 4-5 FT) to go along with four rebounds and seven assists vs. Washington on Dec. 21, marking the second-most points he has scored in a game and his third career game with 40-plus points. His 22 points in the fourth were a career high for the fourth quarter. He has scored 20-plus points in seven of his nine appearances this season.

SCOOT OVER: Scoot Henderson posted his first career double-double vs. Utah on Dec. 14 with 23 points and 10 assists. He became the first rookie in the NBA this season to record 20-plus points and 10-plus assists in a game.

ON A ROLL: Duop Reath recorded a three-pointer in 10 consecutive games through Dec. 14, passing Meyers Leonard for the longest streak of games with a three by centers in franchise history.

CALL IT A COMEBACK: After missing 18 games due to a ligament tear in his right thumb, Anfernee Simons returned to action at Golden State on Dec. 6, recording a team-high 28 points to go along with four assists. His six threes marked his 42nd career game with five or more 3PM, which is the third most in Trail Blazers history.

INJURY REPORT

Robert Williams III (right knee) is out. Justin Minaya (G League), Shaedon Sharpe (Right Adductor; Soreness), and Deandre Ayton (Right Knee; Tendinitis) are questionable.

As for the Kings, Jordan Ford (G League) and Jalen Slawson (G League) are out. Alex Len (Right High Ankle; Sprain) and Malik Monk (Right Foot; Irritation) are questionable.

LAST FIVE GAMES

WARRIORS 126, TRAIL BLAZERS 106 - DECEMBER 23, 2023 - CHASE CENTER - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - GAME #28 (7-21, 4-11 AWAY)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Warriors by a final score of 126-106 ... Anfernee Simons finished with a team-high 25 points (7-17 FG, 7-13 3-PT, 4-4 FT) to go along with two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes ... Malcolm Brogdon recorded 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3-PT) and a season-high (tie) 12 assists to go along with six rebounds, three steals and one block in 37 minutes ... Jerami Grant tallied 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 6-8 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three steals in 29 minutes ... Klay Thompson led Golden State with 28 points in 31 minutes.

WIZARDS 118, TRAIL BLAZERS 117 - DECEMBER 21, 2023 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #27 (7-20, 3-10 HOME)

Portland fell to Washington by a final score of 118-117 ... Anfernee Simons recorded seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3-PT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 23 points (10-21 FG, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and one block in 35 minutes, marking his second consecutive double-double with 15-plus points and 15-plus rebounds ... Jerami Grant tallied 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 4-7 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes ... The Trail Blazers outscored the Wizards 32-11 in second chance points ... Kyle Kuzma led Washington with 32 points to go along with eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 37 minutes.

TRAIL BLAZERS 109, SUNS 104 - DECEMBER 19, 2023 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #26 (7-19, 3-9 HOME)

The Trail Blazers defeated the Suns by a final score of 109-104 ... Anfernee Simons recorded a team-high 23 points (9-23 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 3-5 FT) and seven assists to go along with three rebounds and one steal in 38 minutes ... Jerami Grant tallied 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 3-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and two blocks in 26 minutes ... Deandre Ayton logged 16 points (6-18 FG, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes ... Kevin Durant led Phoenix with a game-high 40 points to go along with four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 38 minutes.

WARRIORS 118, TRAIL BLAZERS 114 - DECEMBER 17, 2023 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #25 (6-19, 2-9 HOME)

The Trail Blazers fell to the Mavericks by a final score of 131-120 ... Anfernee Simons recorded a team-high 33 points (13-22 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 5-5 FT) and six assists to go along with eight rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes ... Jerami Grant tallied 27 points (12-20 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes ... Scoot Henderson posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 24 minutes ... Portland outscored Dallas 72-52 in the paint ... Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with a game-high 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in 37 minutes.

MAVERICKS 131, TRAIL BLAZERS 120 - DECEMBER 16, 2023 - MODA CENTER - PORTLAND, OR - GAME #24 (6-18, 2-8 HOME)

