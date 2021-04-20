Four-Game Homestand Versus The Best Of The West Starts With Clippers

The Trail Blazers haven’t had much success lately versus the Clippers, and if they’re to change those recent fortunes Tuesday night, they’ll have to do so down two starters.

After returning home from a two-game trip, the Trail Blazers host the Clippers Tuesday night at the Moda Center in a nationally-televised contest. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 147-83

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 88-25

LOS ANGELES HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 59-58

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-104, 3/12/19 (LA)

LAST LOS ANGELES WIN: 133-116, 4/6/21 (LA)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Five (LA)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers April 20 matchup with the Clippers will be the third and final meeting between Portland and LA this season. The Clippers lead the season series, 2-0.

• LEADERS AT THE LINE: The Clippers and Trail Blazers are both top-five free-throw shooting teams this season; the Clippers lead the league at 83.7%, while Portland is fourth at 82.4%. The Clippers are on pace to break the NBA record of 83.4%, held by the 2019-20 Phoenix Suns. Portland's current percentage would also place them in the top-10 all-time.

• LAST GAME: The Trail Blazers were defeated by the Clippers, 133-116, on April 6 at Staples Center. Norman Powell led Portland with 32 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 14-15 FT), four rebounds and one assist. Paul George paced the Clippers with 36 points (11-18 FG, 6-9 3-PT, 8-8 FT), three rebounds and five assists.

• CJ McCollum added 24 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals at the Clippers on April 6. McCollum has scored at least 20 points in each of his last seven games against the Clippers, dating back to Dec. of 2018.

• Robert Covington recorded 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block at LA on April 6. Covington's career-high came against the Clippers on Nov. 13, 2017, when he scored 31 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field while with the 76ers.

• Kawhi Leonard finished with 29 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds and seven assists against Portland on April 6.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard (1,988 career 3PM) is tied with Jason Kidd for 10th on the NBA all-time list for career made three-pointers. Lillard is third among active players (Curry, Harden).

• CONNECTION: Clippers forward Nicolas Batum spent his first seven NBA seasons with the Trail Blazers, appearing in 481 total games and starting in 428. He posted averages of 11.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists while with Portland. Batum is fifth on the all-time Trail Blazer's list of made three-pointers, with 751.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #56 - Charlotte 109, Portland 101 — April 18, 2021, Spectrum Center, Charlotte

In the second game without Damian Lillard, Portland wasn't able to overcome 44 first-quarter Charlotte points and eventually fell, 109-101 to the Hornets in Charlotte ... Portland outrebounded Charlotte on the offensive glass, leading to a 17-11 advantage in second chance points ... Carmelo Anthony led Portland in scoring with 24 points (8-19 FG, 6-12 3-PT, 2-2 FT) to go with three rebounds and two assists, tying his season-high with six three-pointers ... CJ McCollum added 22 points (8-22 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals ... Norman Powell finished with 17 points (6-16 FG, 1-8 3-PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals ... Jusuf Nurkic recorded 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks ... Enes Kanter had 12 points and seven boards off the bench ... Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 34 points (13-24 FG, 7-13 3-PT, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and 10 assists ... PJ Washington added 23 points and eight boards.

Game #55 - Portland 107, San Antonio 106 — April 16, 2021, AT&T Center, San Antonio

The Trail Blazers come back from a double-digit deficit in the second half, defeating the Spurs 107-106 despite an absent Damian Lillard ... Portland recorded at least 20 assists for the third consecutive contest ... CJ McCollum led Portland with 29 points (13-26 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block ... Norman Powell added 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block ... Anfernee Simons recorded 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block, tying his second-highest scoring total of the season ... Carmelo Anthony had 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist ... Enes Kanter finished with 10 points, 13 boards and two assists, recording his 30th double-double of the season ... DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 26 points (11-25 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block.

Game #54 - Boston 116, Portland 115 — April 13, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers brought an eight-point fourth quarter deficit to within a single point, but weren't able to complete the comback, falling 116-115 to the Celtics in Portland ... Damian Lillard tied Jason Kidd for 10th on the NBA all-time list for made three-pointers with 1,988 ... Lillard led Portland with 28 points (9-23 FG, 5-13 3-PT, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and 10 assists ... Carmelo Anthony finished with 25 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 3-PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block , recording his third game of the season with 25+ points ... Norman Powell added 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3-PT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in a team-high 38 minutes ... CJ McCollum had 16 points, seven boards, five assists and one steal ... Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 32 points (10-17 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block ... Jaylen Brown added 24 points (9-21 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal.

INJURY NOTES

Jusuf Nurkic (right knee, injury management), Damian Lillard (right hamstring, tendinopathy) and Zach Collins (left ankle, stress fracture) are out for Tuesday’s game vs. the LA Clippers.

As for the Clippers, Patrick Beverly (left hand; fourth metacarpal fracture) and Serge Ibaka (lower back; tightness) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday’s game can be seen nationally on TNT. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.