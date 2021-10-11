Blazers Will Look To The Bench In Second Preseason Game Versus Kings

If nothing else, it’s likely that everyone who suits up for the Trail Blazers Monday night is going to see the court.

Thanks to expanded training camp rosters, the Trail Blazers (0-1) will have as many as 12 players available, even with the likes of Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Norman Powell sitting out, when they host the Sacramento Kings (2-0) in their second preseason contest Monday night at Moda Center.

"I’m looking to keep working on our stuff," said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. "Yeah, those two guys won’t play in the game but we don’t change the way that we play. We still try to play the same way offensively with unselfishness. Defensively, we pick up, we pressure. Nothing changes. We’re trying to do the same exact thing, we’re trying to get better."

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 138-81

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 89-18

SACRAMENTO HOME: Kings lead, 61-49

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 123-119, 3/4/21 (Portland)

LAST SACRAMENTO WIN: 123-111, 3/7/20 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• Next Monday's matchup is the only preseason game between Portland and Sacramento this season. The teams will meet three times during the regular season, with the first game being the season-opener on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

• The Trail Blazers swept the season series against the Kings in 2020-21, 3-0.

• Damian Lillard averaged 33.7 points (44.6% FG, 40.5% 3-PT, 100% FT), 2.0 rebounds and 8.7 assists in three games against the Kings last season.

• In two games against Sacramento in 2020-21, CJ McCollum averaged 32.5 points (51.1% FG, 44.4% 3-PT, 77.8% FT), 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

• Jusuf Nurkic played in two games against the Kings last season, averaging 14.0 points (62.5% FG, 72.7% FT), 10.0 rebounds, 2.50 steals and 2.00 blocks.

• In three games against Portland last season, De'Aaron Fox averaged 23.7 points (45.3% FG, 46.7% 3-PT, 66.7% FT), 5.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard Ben McLemore was selected by the Kings with the seventh overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft. He has played five total seasons with the Kings, averaging 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

• CONNECTION: Kings forward Maurice Harkless played four seasons for the Trail Blazers from 2015-2019.

• CONNECTION: Portland assistant coach Scott Brooks was an assistant coach for the Kings during the 2006-07 season.

LAST GAME

Preseason Game #1 - Golden State 121, Portland 107 — October 4, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers dropped their first game of the 2021 Preseason, 121-107, to Golden State at Moda Center ... Damian Lillard led the way for Portland in 18 first half minutes, finishing with 19 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists ... Jusuf Nurkic logged a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds to go with four assists and one steal ... Nurkic connected on two three-pointers (of four) ... Anfernee Simons had 10 points and six assists with no turnovers in 20 minutes off the bench ... Norman Powell scored 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 1-1 FT) to go with one rebound, one assist and one steal ... CJ McCollum had 12 points in 12 minutes ... Jordan Poole led the way for the Warriors, scoring 30 points (10- 17 FG, 7-13 3-PT, 3-3 FT) to go with five rebounds and five assists ... Stephen Curry had 13 points, five rebounds and five assists in 20 minutes.

INJURY NOTES

Damian Lillard (rest), CJ McCollum (right ankle sprain), Norman Powell (right hip strain), Ben McLemore (left ankle sprain), Tony Snell (right foot sprain), Nassir Little (left hamstring strain) and Cody Zeller (nose fracture) are out for Monday’s preseason game.

For the Kings, Marvin Bagley III (right knee; soreness) is doubtful.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday’s game can be seen locally on ROOT Sports with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. On the radio side, Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.