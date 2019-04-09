Blazers Try To Clinch Homecourt Tuesday Night In L.A.

The Portland Trail Blazers begin a season-ending, road-and-home back-to-back with a tilt versus the Lakers Tuesday night in Los Angeles. With a win, the Trail Blazers will clinch homecourt advantage in the first round of the 2019 Western Conference playoffs. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Lakers lead, 120-106

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 70-43

AT THE LAKERS: Lakers lead, 77-36

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 128-119, 10/18/18 (Portland)

LAST LAKERS WIN: 126-117, 11/14/18 (Lakers)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Lakers)

GAME NOTES

• Tuesday’s game marks the fourth and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Lakers during the 2018-19 season. Los Angeles leads the season series, 2-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Lakers defeated the Trail Blazers at Staples Center on Nov. 14, 126-117. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 44 points (13-19 FG, 5-6 3-PT, 13-15 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and three blocks while Damian Lillard paced the Trail Blazers with 31 points (8-23 FG, 3-9 3-PT, 12-13 FT), eight rebounds and 11 assists.

• BATTLE OF THE BOARDS: The Trail Blazers rank third in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game (11.8) while the Lakers are third in the league in defensive rebounds per game (36.4).

• In three games against the Lakers this season, Damian Lillard has averaged 29.7 points (40.3% FG, 28.0% 3-PT, 96.6% FT), 6.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.30 steals. Lillard has scored at least 30 points in five of his last eight road games against the Lakers.

• CJ McCollum has averaged 24.7 points (45.9% FG, 36.4% 3-PT, 100% FT), 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in three games against the Lakers this season. McCollum has scored at least 20 points in four straight games against Los Angeles.

• Al-Farouq Aminu recorded 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3-PT) and five rebounds at the Lakers on Nov. 14. He has averaged 9.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in three games against the Lakers this season.

• In three games against the Trail Blazers this season, JaVale McGee has averaged 15.0 points (76.9% FG, 62.5% FT), 7.0 rebounds and 3.70 blocks. He had 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and two blocks against Portland on Nov. 14.

• Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals against Portland on Nov. 14. In three games against the Trail Blazers this season, he has averaged 8.3 points (53.3% FG, 83.3% 3-PT, 100% FT) and 2.3 rebounds.

• CONNECTION: Portland guard Seth Curry and Lakers guard Rajon Rondo were teammates on the Sacramento Kings during the 2015-16 season.

• CONNECTION: Lakers head coach Luke Walton is the son of Bill Walton, who won the 1977 NBA Championship with the Trail Blazers and was named NBA MVP after the 1977-78 season.

INJURY NOTES

Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (left leg) is out for the season.

As for the Lakers, Lonzo Ball (left ankle), Josh Hart (right knee), Brandon Ingram (right arm), LeBron James (left groin) and Kyle Kuzma (left foot) are out. Reggie Bullock (neck) is questionable.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season.

Travis Demers will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.