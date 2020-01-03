Blazers Seek First Win Of 2020 In Washington D.C.

The Trail Blazers will be looking for their first win of 2020 and an end to a five-game losing streak when they face the Washington Wizards at Capital One Center Friday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 58-55

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 34-22

AT THE WIZARDS: Wizards lead 33-24

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 119-109, 11/18/18 (Wasington)

LAST WIZARDS WIN: 125-124 (OT), 10/22/18 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Friday’s game marks the first of two regular season meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Wizards during the 2019-20 season.

• LAST SEASON: Portland and Washington split the season series in 2018-19, 1-1.

• FROM DEEP: The Wizards (36.6% 3-PT) and the Trail Blazers (36.4% 3-PT) rank eighth and ninth in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage, respectively.

• In two games against the Wizards last season, Damian Lillard averaged 34.5 points (38.0% FG, 25.0% 3-PT, 86.7% FT), 7.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.00 steal. He shot a combined 26-of-30 from the free throw line against Washington last season. Lillard has scored at least 29 point in each of his last five matchups with the Wizards.

• CJ McCollum averaged 19.0 points (34.1% FG, 28.6% 3-PT, 100% FT), 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in two games against Washington during the 2018-19 season. He has scored at least 25 point in three of his last five games against the Wizards.

• Hassan Whiteside recorded 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 FT), 18 rebounds and two blocks against the Wizards with Miami on Jan. 4, 2019.

• In two games against the Wizards with the Hawks last season, Kent Bazemore averaged 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.50 blocks. He has scored in double figures in six of his last seven games against Washington.

• Carmelo Anthony has career averages of 26.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists against the Wizards. His 26.2 scoring average represents his second-highest scoring average against any opponent.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers last season, Bradley Beal averaged 18.5 points (36.8% FG, 46.7% 3-PT, 66.7% FT), 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.00 block.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers forward/center Zach Collins and Wizards forward Rui Hachimura were teammates at Gonzaga during the 2016-17 season.

• CONNECTION: Portland center Hassan Whiteside and Washington guard Isaiah Thomas were teammates in Sacramento during the 2011-12 season.

INJURY NOTES

Mario Hezonja (low back pain) is probable while Skal Labissiere (left knee inflammation), Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out.

As for the Wizards, Bradley Beal (lower right leg soreness) is questionable while Davis Bertans (right quad strain), Thomas Bryant (right foot stress reaction), Rui Hachimura (groin injury), CJ Miles (left wrist surgery), Moritz Wagner (sprained left ankle) and John Wall (left Achilles rehab) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.