Blazers Return To Moda Center To Host New-Look Raptors

After losing back-to-back games on the road, the Trail Blazers (15-13) return home to host the Toronto Raptors (23-7), owners of the best record in the NBA. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 27-16

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead 14-7

AT THE RAPTORS: Trail Blazers lead, 13-9

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 113-97, 3/15/15 (Toronto)

LAST RAPTORS WIN: 130-105, 2/2/18 (Toronto)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Six (Toronto)

GAME NOTES

• Friday’s game marks the first of two meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Raptors during the 2018-19 season. Toronto swept the season series in 2017-18, 2-0. The Raptors have won the last six games between the Trail Blazers and the Raptors.

• LAST MEETING: The Raptors jumped out to a 37-18 lead after the first quarter and went on to defeat Portland, 130-105, in Toronto on Feb. 2. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 32 points (11-18 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 7-8 FT) and 10 assists while the Raptors were led by DeMar DeRozan, who finished with 35 points (11-22 FG, 6-10 3-PT, 7-8 FT), two rebounds and three assists.

• AT THE LINE: The Trail Blazers rank third in the NBA in free throw percentage (81.7%) while the Raptors are fifth (80.6%). Portland averages 23.1 free throw attempts per game while Toronto gets to the line 20.8 times per game.

• In two games against the Raptors last season, Damian Lillard averaged 34.0 points (56.1% FG, 40.0% 3-PT, 88.9% FT), 2.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.00 steal. Lillard has averaged 26.8 points per game against Toronto for his career, which is his second-highest scoring average against any team.

• CJ McCollum averaged 18.5 points (43.8% FG, 36.4% 3-PT, 71.4% FT), 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.00 block in two games against Toronto last season. McCollum has made at least three three-pointers in four of his last six games against the Raptors.• In two games against Portland during the 2017-18 season, Kyle Lowry averaged 17.0 points (40.7% FG, 41.7% 3-PT, 87.5% FT), 7.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Lowry has scored 20-plus points in five of his last eight games against the Trail Blazers.

• Kawhi Leonard has averaged 26.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.50 blocks and 1.25 steals in his last four games against Portland.

• CONNECTION: Raptors guard Delon Wright is the younger brother of former Trail Blazer Dorell Wright, who played for Portland for two seasons from 2013-15.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard/forward Evan Turner and Raptors guard Lorenzo Brown were teammates in Philadelphia for the first half of the 2013-14 season.

INJURY NOTES

The Trail Blazers have no injuries to report for Friday night's game.

Jonas Valanciunas (left thumb) and Norman Powell (left shoulder) are out and Kawhi Leonard (right hip) is questionable for Friday's game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Friday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry the game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.