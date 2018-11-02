Blazers Play Host To Lakers Saturday In An Opening Night Rematch

The Trail Blazers being a rare all-home back-to-back Saturday night by hosting the Los Angeles Lakers for the second time this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Lakers lead, 118-106

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 70-42

AT THE LAKERS: Lakers lead, 76-36

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 128-119, 10/18/18 (Portland)

LAST LAKERS WIN: 107-106, 3/3/14 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: 16 (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Saturday’s game marks the second of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Lakers during the 2018-19 season. Portland leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers bested the Lakers, 128-119, in their season opener on Oct. 18. Damian Lillard led the way for Portland with 28 points (9-21 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 8-8 FT) to go with six rebounds and four assists while LeBron James led the Lakers with 26 points (9-16 FG, 0-4 3-PT, 8-9 FT) and 12 rebounds to go with six assists.

• WINNING STREAK: The Trail Blazers have won 16 straight games against the Lakers, matching the second-longest winning streak by Portland against any opponent in franchise history (17, LA Clippers, 1986-89).

• BOTH ENDS: The Trail Blazers have the sixth-highest scoring average in the league (118.9) while giving up the 10th-fewest points (110.4). The Lakers have the third-highest scoring average in the league (121.0), while also giving up the third-most points in the league (121.1).

• Damian Lillard has scored at least 28 points in each of his last three games against the Lakers. For his career, Lillard has averaged 26.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 21 games against the Lakers.

• CJ McCollum had 21 points (6-17 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and one assist against the Lakers on Oct. 18. McCollum is shooting 52.2% from the three-point line (12-of-23) in his last four games against the Lakers.

• Nik Stauskas scored a career-high 24 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 5-5 FT) to go with two rebounds and two assists against the Lakers on Oct. 18.

• With 26 points and 12 rebounds against Portland on Oct. 18, LeBron James recorded his fourth double-double in his last five games against the Trail Blazers. James has 18 double-doubles and four triple-doubles in 28 career games against Portland.

• CONNECTION: Zach Collins and L.A. Lakers forward Johnathan Williams were teammates at Gonzaga during the 2016-17 season, help- ing lead the Bulldogs to the schools first national championship game appearance.

• CONNECTION: Evan Turner and Lakers guard Lance Stephenson were teammates in Indiana for part of the 2013-14 season.

INJURY NOTES

Trail Blazers forward Moe Harkless is out for Saturday's game with a sore left knee. It is the fourth straight game the 6-9 forward has missed due to injury.

Lakers Michael Beasley (personal), Isaac Bonga (G League), Alex Caruso (G League) and Mortiz Wagner (G League) are out for Saturday's game.

BROADCAST NOTES

Saturday night's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season. NBA League Pass will also carry Tuesday night's game, though blackouts based on location apply.

Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the stations of the Trail Blazers Radio Network.