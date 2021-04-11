Blazers Host Heat In Second Half Of Weekend Back-To-Back

After finishing off a sweep of the Detroit Pistons Saturday night at the Moda Center, the Portland Trail Blazers will try to repeat the performance Sunday versus the Miami Heat in the second and final game in the season series. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 41-23

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 20-12

MIAMI HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 21-11

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-122, 3/24/21 (Miami)

LAST MIAMI WIN: 122-111, 1/5/20 (Miami)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers April 11 game against the Heat will be the second and final matchup between Portland and Miami this season. The Trail Blazers lead the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers won the first matchup between the two teams, 125-122, on March 24. CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 35 points (14-25 FG, 6-14 3-PT, 1-2 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one block. Tyler Herro paced the Heat with 29 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal.

• CJ McCollum's 35 points and eight assists are both his third-highest totals this season in their respective categories. McCollum has finished with at least 30 points in two of his last three games against the Heat.

• Damian Lillard added 22 points (6-19 FG, 2-8 3-PT, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one block at Miami on March 24. Lillard has scored at least 30 points in four of his last six games against the Heat.

• Carmelo Anthony finished with 20 points (6-14 FG, 4-7 3-PT, 4-4 FT), six rebounds two assists and one steal at the Heat on March 24. Anthony has averaged 24.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 37 career games against Miami.

• Tyler Herro's eight assists against Portland on March 24 matched a season-high, and his five three-pointers were a season-best as well. Herro is averaging 20.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists over two career games against the Trail Blazers.

• Bam Adebayo recorded 29 points (13-16 FG, 3-3 FT) to go with nine rebounds, seven assists and five blocks against Portland on March 24. His five rejections matched a career-high that he set against the Raptors on Jan. 9, 2018.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard (1,980 career 3PM) is 12th on the NBA's all-time list for made three-pointers, two behind Dirk Nowitzki (1,982) in 11th.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Derrick Jones Jr. spent most of the previous three seasons with the Miami Heat. From 2018- 2020, Jones played 133 games in a Heat uniform while averaging 7.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.80 steals.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #52 - Portland 118, Detroit 103 — April 10, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Enes Kanter broke the 45 year old franchise rebounding record, and the Portland Trail Blazers rode his 20-20 night to a 118-103 win Saturday night at Moda Center ... Enes Kanter paced the Trail Blazers with 24 points (9-16 FG, 6-8 FT), 30 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks ... Kanter's 30 rebounds were a career-high, NBA season-high, and franchise-record ... Damian Lillard added 27 points (9-20 FG, 4-8 3-PT, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and 10 assists, and passed Joe Johnson for 12th on the NBA all-time list ... CJ McCollum finished with 26 points (11-21 FG, 3-8 3-PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists ... Nassir Little had 11 points on 5-of-5 from the field (1-1 3-PT) in 24 minutes ... Carmelo Anthony had 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds ... Josh Jackson led the Pistons with 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-6 3-PT, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists ... Frank Jackson added 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3-PT, 3-4 FT) and four rebounds.

Game #51 - Utah 122, Portland 103 — April 8, 2021, Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City

Despite obtaining a three-point half-time lead, the Trail Blazers weren't able to hand Utah a third consecutive loss, as they fell 122-103 in Salt Lake City ... Portland outscored Utah 10-7 in transition ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 23 points (8-21 FG, 3-12 3-PT, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and six assists ... CJ McCollum added 19 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3-PT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block ... Norman Powell recorded 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal ... Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3-PT, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block ... Robert Covington finished with eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks ... Enes Kanter had eight points, seven boards and two assists off the bench ... Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 37 points on 14-of-25 shooting (1-8 3-PT, 8-8 FT), as well as five rebounds and four assists ... Rudy Gobert added 18 points and 20 rebounds.

Game #50 - LA Clippers, Portland 116 — April 6, 2021, STAPLES Center, Los Angeles

Portland wasn't able to overcome a 47-point first quarter out of the Clippers, eventually falling 133-116 to LA at STAPLES ... Portland had all five starters finish in double-figures for the seventh time this season ... Norman Powell recorded his highest scoring games as a Trail Blazer, finishing with 32 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 14-15 FT) and four rebounds ... CJ McCollum added 24 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals ... Robert Covington had 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals ... Enes Kanter recorded 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting (3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and two blocks ... Damian Lillard had 11 points (2-14 FG, 1-6 3-PT, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block ... Paul George led the Clippers with 36 points (11-18 FG, 6-9 3-PT, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block ... Kawhi Leonard added 29 points, 12 boards and seven assists.

INJURY NOTES

Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) is out for Sunday’s game versus the Heat.

As for Miami, Gabe Vincent (right knee; soreness) is probable, Tyler Herro (right foot; soreness) is questionable and Victor Oladipo (right knee; soreness) and KZ Okpala (health and safety protocols) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports NW. The game can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.