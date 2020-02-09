Blazers Host Heat In Last Home Game Before All-Star Break

The Portland Trail Blazers host the Miami Heat Sunday night in the final regular season meeting this year between the two teams and Portland last home game before the All-Star break. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 39-23

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 19-12

AT THE HEAT: Trail Blazers lead, 20-11

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 115-99, 3/12/18 (Portland)

LAST HEAT WIN: 122-111, 1/5/20 (Miami)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Three (Miami)

GAME NOTES

• Sunday’s game will be the second of two matchups between the Trail Blazers and the Heat during the 2019-20 season. Miami leads the season series, 1-0.

• LAST MEETING: The Heat defeated the Trail Blazers, 122-111, on Jan. 5 in Miami. Damian Lillard paced Portland with 34 points (11-22 FG, 6-12 3-PT, 6-7 FT), 12 assists and three steals, while Goran Dragic led Miami with a season-high 29 points (11-17 FG, 7-10 3-PT), three rebounds and a season-high 13 assists.

• Miami and Portland both rank in the top five in the NBA in three-point shooting. The Heat are second on the season at 37.8% while Portland ranks fifth at 37.0%.

• Damian Lillard is averaging 30.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 9.5 assists in his last four games against Miami, reaching at least 30 points in three of those contests.

• Hassan Whiteside had 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-3 FT), 18 rebounds and two blocks in his return to Miami on Jan. 5. It was the second game of his career against the Heat, and first since the 2011-12 season with Sacramento.

• Anfernee Simons scored 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 1-1 FT) to go with four rebounds and four assists at Miami on Jan. 5, good for his second-highest scoring total of the season. It was his first career matchup against Miami.

• Bam Adebayo put up 20 points (9-10 FG, 2-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes against Portland on Jan. 5. He is one of just two players in the NBA averaging at least 15.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.00 steals and 1.00 blocks, with the other being Giannis Antetokounmpo.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside played five seasons for the Heat from 2014-19, averaging 14.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.42 blocks.

• CONNECTION: Miami center Meyers Leonard spent the first seven years of his career with Portland (2012-19), posting averages of 5.6 points and 3.7 rebounds

INJURY NOTES

Hassan Whiteside (left leg contusion) is probable and Anfernee Simons (concussion) is doubtful. Nassir Little (left ankle sprain), Rodney Hood (left ruptured Achilles tendon), Zach Collins (left shoulder dislocation), Skal Labissiere (left knee inflammation) and Jusuf Nurkic (left leg fracture) are out for Sunday's game.

As for the Heat, Jimmy Butler (right shoulder strain), Tyler Herro (right ankle soreness), Meyers Leonard (left ankle sprain) and Kyle Alexander (right knee hyperextension & PCL sprain) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam calling the action. Travis Demers and Michael Holton will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.