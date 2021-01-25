Blazers End Homestand With Second Of A Back-To-Back Versus OKC

The Portland Trail Blazers finish up a five-game homestand and an all-home back-to-back buy hosting a Northwest Division rival, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in the first game of the season between the two teams. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Thunder lead, 122-118

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 77-43

OKLAHOMA CITY HOME: Thunder lead, 79-41

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 136-119, 11/27/19 (Portland)

LAST THUNDER WIN: 119-106, 1/18/20 (Oklahoma City)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Two (Oklahoma City)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's Jan. 25 game against the Thunder is the first of three matchups between the Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City during the 2020-21 season. The teams will meet in Oklahoma City on Feb. 16 and then a third time in the Second Half of the season.

• LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers and the Thunder split the season series in 2019-20, 2-2.

• Damian Lillard averaged 27.5 points (39.5% FG, 38.1% 3-PT, 88.2% FT), 3.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.25 steals in four games against the Thunder last season. Jan. 25 will be Lillard's 32nd career game opposite Oklahoma City, his highest regular- season total against any NBA franchise.

• Gary Trent Jr. scored 30 points (12-18 FG, 5-9 3-PT, 1-2 FT) to go with five rebounds and three steals at Oklahoma City on Jan. 18, 2020. His 30 points and 12 made field goals were both career-highs.

• In three games against the Thunder last season, Carmelo Anthony averaged 12.3 points (40.5% FG, 11.1% 3-PT, 66.7% FT), 5.3 rebounds 0.7 assists and 1.00 steals. His career-high 11 assists came against the Thunder on Feb. 4, 2009 while with the Nuggets.

• In four games against the Trail Blazers last season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.0 as- sists. Gilgeous-Alexander has finished in double-figures in all eight career games against Portland, including recording at least 20 points in each of his last two.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Carmelo Anthony (26,616 career points) is 53 points away from passing Domique Wilkins for 13th on the all-time NBA scoring list. Anthony is second among active players.

• CONNECTION: Carmelo Anthony appeared and started in 78 total games for the Thunder during the 2017-18 season, posting averages of 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #15 - Portland 116, New York 113 — Jan. 24, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

Portland used a torrid first-half shooting performance to secure their fifth home win of the season, taking down the Knicks 116-113 at Moda Center ... Portland hit 17 three-pointers, extending their streak of games with 10+ 3PM to 28 games ... Damian Lillard paced Portland with 39 points (11-17 FG, 6-10 3-PT, 11-11 FT), five rebounds and eight assists ... Lillard passed Chauncey Billups for 16th on the all-time NBA 3PM list ... Anfernee Simons added a season-high 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3-PT), three rebounds and two assists ... Derrick Jones Jr. scored a season-high 14 points to go with five rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes ... Carmelo Anthony had 12 points and four rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench ... Immanuel Quickley scored a career-high 31 points (9-18 FG, 5-8 3-PT, 8-8 FT) to go with three rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes ... Julius Randle added 25 points (7-18 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 10-11 FT) seven rebounds and five assists for the Knicks.

Game #14 - San Antonio 125, Portland 104 — Jan. 18, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers were unable to maintain a comeback attempt through the fourth quarter, eventually falling to the Spurs, 124-104 at Moda Center... Portland recorded nine steals for the fifth time in their last seven games... Damian Lillard led Portland with 35 points (10-23 FG, 3-10 3-PT, 12-12 FT), three rebounds and six assists... It was his league leading eighth game with 30 or more points... Rodney Hood added a season-high 21 points (9-14 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 1-1 FT), to go with two rebounds and two assists in his first start of the season... Carmelo Anthony contributed 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3-PT), three rebounds and two steals off the bench... Robert Covington had nine points, three rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes... DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with his first double-double of the season, finishing with 20 points (6-9 FG, 8-8 FT), six rebounds and 11 assists... LaMarcus Aldridge added 22 points on 10-of-17 shooting (1-2 FT) for the Spurs.

Game #13 - Portland 112, Atlanta 106 — Jan. 16, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers outlasted the Hawks, outscoring Atlanta by 13 in the second-half en route to a 112-106 victory at Moda Center ... Portland extended their franchise-record of consecutive games with 12+ 3PM, sinking 15 ... Portland pulled down season-highs in both offensive and total rebounds ... Damian Lillard led Portland with 36 points (10-23 FG, 4-12 3-PT, 12-12 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists ... It was Lillard's seventh games with 30+, which leads the NBA ... Gary Trent Jr. added 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3-PT) and three rebounds ... Derrick Jones reached double figures for the first time as a Trail Blazer, finishing with 10 points and nine boards ... Enes Kanter recorded 12 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in his first start of the season ... Trae Young led Atlanta with 26 points (7-23 FG, 1-9 3-PT, 11-12 FT), seven rebounds and 11 assists ... Clint Capela scored a season-high 25 points (11-16 FG, 3-5 FT), to go with 15 boards and four blocks.

INJURY NOTES

Robert Covington (concussion), CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture), Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Monday’s game versus Oklahoma City.

For the Thunder, Trevor Ariza (not with team), Josh Hall (health and safety protocols) and Al Horford (personal reasons) are not expected to play Monday night.

BROADCAST NOTES

Monday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.