Back Home To Host Three Straight Starting With Magic

After spending nearly two weeks on the road and playing their last five games versus teams from the East, the Portland Trail Blazers (12-10) return home to the Moda Center to host their next three games, all against Eastern Conference clubs. The mini homestand starts Tuesday with a game versus the Orlando Magic. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 36-25

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 20-11

ORLANDO HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 16-14

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 130-107, 3/2/20 (Orlando)

LAST ORLANDO WIN: 115-109, 1/13/17 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: Seven (Portland)

SERIES NOTES

• Portland's Feb. 9 game against Orlando is the first meeting between the Trail Blazers and Magic during the 2020-21 season. The second matchup will come during the Second Half of the season.

• LAST SEASON: Portland swept the 2019-20 season series against Orlando, 2-0. Portland has swept each of the last three season series.

• Damian Lillard had 36 points (13-21 FG, 7-13 3-PT, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal on Dec. 20, 2019, his only meeting with Orlando last season. Lillard has finished with at least 20 points in each of his last seven games against Orlando, including two 41-point games during the 2018-19 season.

• Gary Trent Jr. averaged 15.0 points (55.0% FG, 66.7% 3-PT, 100% FT), 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in two games against Orlando last season, including a 24-point performance on March 2.

• CJ McCollum averaged 36.0 points (59.1% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 100% FT), 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in two games against Orlando last season, with his scoring average of 36.0 points being his second-highest against any team in 2019-20.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers last season, Nikola Vucevic averaged 26.5 points (47.7% FG, 30.0% 3-PT, 72.7% FT), 11.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. It was his second-highest scoring average against any team during the 2019-20 season. Vuvevic also recorded his career-high in steals against Portland last season, with six on Dec. 20, 2019.

• Evan Fournier averaged 14.5 points (38.7% FG, 23.1% 3-PT, 66.7% FT), 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in two games against the Trail Blazers last season.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Carmelo Anthony (26,699 career points) is 12 points away from passing Oscar Robertson for 12th on the all-time NBA scoring list. Anthony ranks second among active players in career points.

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #22 - New York 110, Portland 99 — Feb. 6, 2021, Madison Square Garden, New York City

The Trail Blazers came up short in the second half, eventually falling to the Knicks, 110-99 at Madison Square Garden... Portland extended its franchise best streak of games with 10+ three-pointers to 35... Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 29 points (10-20 FG, 6-12 3-PT, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and four steals in 38 minutes... Gary Trent Jr. added 19 points (8-20 FG, 3-11 3-PT) and six rebounds... Enes Kanter recorded his 12th double-double of the season, finishing with 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in 34 minutes... Robert Covington had 13 points, 10 rebounds and two steals, recording his first double-double as a Trail Blazer... Anfernee Simons scored 12 points to go with three assists in 18 minutes off the bench... Elfrid Payton had 22 points (10-19 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes... Julius Randle added 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3-PT, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists for New York.

Game #21 - Portland 121, Philadelphia 105 — Feb. 4, 2021, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

With just nine players dressed the Trail Blazers used a 40 point third-quarter to distance themselves from the 76ers, eventually securing the win, 121-105 at Wells Fargo Center... Portland made 10+ three-pointers for the 34th consecutive game, tied for the fourth longest streak in league history... Gary Trent Jr. led Portland with 24 points (8-23 FG, 4-9 3-PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists and 38 minutes... Carmelo Anthony tied a season-high with 22 points (8- 14 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks... CJ Elleby finished in double-figures for the first time in his short career, scoring 15 points and pulling down seven rebounds... Enes Kanter recorded his 11th double-double, finishing with 17 points and 18 boards... Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 37 points (14-21 FG, 9-9 FT) and five rebounds in 34 minutes... Tobias Harris contributed 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists for the 76ers.

Game #20 - Portland 132, Washington 121 — Feb. 2, 2021, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Portland started strong with a 40-point first quarter and never relinquished the lead, taking down Washington, 132-121, at Capital One Arena... Portland was perfect from the foul line for the third time of the season, which leads the league... All five of Portland's starters finished in double-figures for the first time this season... Damian Lillard led the way with 32 points (9-23 FG, 4-14 3-PT, 10-10 FT), two rebounds and eight assists in 39 minutes... Gary Trent Jr. added 26 points (8-16 FG, 7-9 3-PT, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals... Robert Covington had a season-high 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting (5-8 3-PT, 2-2 FT), and pulled down nine rebounds ... Carmelo Anthony recorded 21 points, and passed Dominique Wilkins for 13th on the all-time NBA scoring list... Bradley Beal led Washington with 37 points (14-24 FG, 6-12 3-PT, 3-5 FT) and four assists... Rui Hachimura added a season-high 24 points and five rebounds for the Wizards.

INJURY NOTES

Damian Lillard (left hip contusion) is probable while Nassir Little (left knee sprain), CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture), Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Tuesday’s game vs. Orlando.

For the Magic, Michael Carter-Williams (left foot; sprain), Evan Fournier (low back; spasms), Markelle Fultz (left knee; torn ACL), Aaron Gordon (left ankle; sprain), Jonathan Isaac (left knee; injury recovery) and Karim Mane (G League - Two-way) are out.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.