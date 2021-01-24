Back To Basketball With A Back-To-Back Starting With Knicks

If nothing else, the Trail Blazers will be well rested for Sunday’s game.

After having five days off due to COVID-19 infections and contract tracing cancelling their two scheduled games versus the Grizzlies, the Trail Blazers return to action Sunday night by hosting the New York Knicks in the first game of an all-home back-to-back at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 67-48

PORTLAND HOME: Trail Blazers lead, 43-14

NEW YORK HOME: Knicks lead, 34-24

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 115-87, 12/101/19 (Portland)

LAST NEW YORK WIN: 93-117, 1/1/20 (New York)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (New York)

SERIES NOTES

• The Trail Blazers Jan. 24 game against the Knicks is the first of two meetings between Portland and New York this season. The second matchup will come on Feb. 6.

• LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers and Knicks split the season series in 2019-20, 1-1. Portland has won six of the last seven overall matchups between the two teams.

• Damian Lillard averaged 21.0 points (40.0% FG, 45.0% 3-PT, 100% FT), 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in two games against New York last season.

• In two games against the Knicks last season, Carmelo Anthony averaged 21.0 points (53.3% FG, 66.7% 3-PT, 50.0% FT), 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals.

• Robert Covington recorded 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-11 3-PT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block for Houston at New York on March 2, 2020. He averaged 15.5 points and 10.0 rebounds in two games against the Knicks last season.

• Julius Randle averaged 18.5 points (53.8% FG, 40.0% 3-PT, 71.4% FT), 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in two games against Portland last season. Randle's career-high in scoring (45) also came against the Trail Blazers on Mar. 15, 2019.

• In two games against the Trail Blazers last season, Mitchell Robinson averaged 18.0 points (84.2% FG, 57.1% FT), 6.5 rebounds and 1.00 block.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard (1,828 career 3PM) is three three-pointers away from passing Chauncey Billups for 16th most in NBA history. Lillard is fifth among active players.

• MILESTONE WATCH: Damian Lillard is 10 made free throws away from eclipsing his own franchise record for consecutive free throws made (64, March 12-30, 2018).

LAST THREE GAMES

Game #14 - San Antonio 125, Portland 104 — Jan. 18, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers were unable to maintain a comeback attempt through the fourth quarter, eventually falling to the Spurs, 124-104 at Moda Center... Portland recorded nine steals for the fifth time in their last seven games... Damian Lillard led Portland with 35 points (10-23 FG, 3-10 3-PT, 12-12 FT), three rebounds and six assists... It was his league leading eighth game with 30 or more points... Rodney Hood added a season-high 21 points (9-14 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 1-1 FT), to go with two rebounds and two assists in his first start of the season... Carmelo Anthony contributed 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3-PT), three rebounds and two steals off the bench... Robert Covington had nine points, three rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes... DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with his first double-double of the season, finishing with 20 points (6-9 FG, 8-8 FT), six rebounds and 11 assists... LaMarcus Aldridge added 22 points on 10-of-17 shooting (1-2 FT) for the Spurs.

Game #14 - San Antonio 125, Portland 104 — Jan. 18, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers were unable to maintain a comeback attempt through the fourth quarter, eventually falling to the Spurs, 124-104 at Moda Center... Portland recorded nine steals for the fifth time in their last seven games... Damian Lillard led Portland with 35 points (10-23 FG, 3-10 3-PT, 12-12 FT), three rebounds and six assists... It was his league leading eighth game with 30 or more points... Rodney Hood added a season-high 21 points (9-14 FG, 2-6 3-PT, 1-1 FT), to go with two rebounds and two assists in his first start of the season... Carmelo Anthony contributed 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3-PT), three rebounds and two steals off the bench... Robert Covington had nine points, three rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes... DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with his first double-double of the season, finishing with 20 points (6-9 FG, 8-8 FT), six rebounds and 11 assists... LaMarcus Aldridge added 22 points on 10-of-17 shooting (1-2 FT) for the Spurs.

Game #13 - Portland 112, Atlanta 106 — Jan. 16, 2021, Moda Center, Portland

The Trail Blazers outlasted the Hawks, outscoring Atlanta by 13 in the second-half en route to a 112-106 victory at Moda Center... Portland extended their franchise-record of consecutive games with 12+ 3PM, sinking 15... Portland pulled down season-highs in both offensive and total rebounds... Damian Lillard led Portland with 36 points (10-23 FG, 4-12 3-PT, 12-12 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists... It was Lillard's seventh games with 30+, which leads the NBA... Gary Trent Jr. added 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3-PT) and three rebounds... Derrick Jones reached double figures for the first time as a Trail Blazer, finishing with 10 points and nine boards... Enes Kanter recorded 12 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in his first start of the season... Trae Young led Atlanta with 26 points (7-23 FG, 1-9 3-PT, 11-12 FT), seven rebounds and 11 assists... Clint Capela scored a season-high 25 points (11-16 FG, 3-5 FT), to go with 15 boards and four blocks.

INJURY NOTES

CJ McCollum (left midfoot fracture), Jusuf Nurkic (right wrist fracture) and Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture) are out for Sunday’s game versus New York.

For the Knicks, Reggie Bullock (neck) is listed as doubtful while Frank Ntilikina (right knee sprain) and Austin Rivers (right Achilles soreness) are questionable.

BROADCAST NOTES

Sunday’s game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest. The game cam also be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations of the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.