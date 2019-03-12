Another Road Trip Starts With Clippers In L.A.

After a quick stop off in Portland, the Trail Blazers hit the road again for a three-game, six-day road trip starting Tuesday versus the Clippers at Staples Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

SERIES NOTES

ALL TIME: Trail Blazers lead, 146-78

IN PORTLAND: Trail Blazers lead, 88-24

AT THE CLIPPERS: Trail Blazers lead, 58-54

LAST PORTLAND WIN: 131-127, 12/17/18 (L.A.)

LAST CLIPPERS WIN: 104-100, 11/25/18 (Portland)

CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Portland)

GAME NOTES

• Tuesday’s game marks the fourth and final meeting between the Trail Blazers and the Clippers during the 2018-19 season. Portland leads the season series, 2-1.

• LAST MEETING: The Trail Blazers had a combined 86 points from Damian Lillard (39), CJ McCollum (27) and Jusuf Nurkic (20) as Port-land defeated the Clippers at Staples Center on Dec. 17, 131-127. Lillard’s 39 points came on 11-of-20 shooting (6-7 3-PT, 11-13 FT) and he added three rebounds and six assists while Tobias Harris led the Clippers with 39 points (15-22 FG, 3-6 3-PT, 6-8 FT) and 11 rebounds.

• LAST TEN GAMES: Portland is fourth in the league in scoring over that span (118.6) while the Clippers rank ninth (116.3).

• In three games against the Clippers this season, Damian Lillard has averaged 31.3 points (47.2% FG, 44.4% 3-PT, 82.4% FT), 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Lillard has scored at least 25 points in five of his last seven games against the Clippers.

• CJ McCollum has averaged 22.7 points (45.0% FG, 42.9% 3-PT, 100% FT), 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in three games against the Clippers this season. He has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games at the Clippers.

• In three games against the Clippers this season, Evan Turner has averaged 11.3 points (51.9% FG, 85.7% FT), 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

• In three games against the Trail Blazers this season, Danilo Gallinari has averaged 19.7 points (43.6% FG, 50.0% 3-PT, 94.1% FT), 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Gallinari had 22 points, five rebounds and three assists against Portland on Dec. 17.

• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points (9-15 FG, 2-7 3-PT, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and three assists against the Trail Blazers on Dec. 17. In three games against Portland this season, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 18.3 points (55.6% FG, 40.0% 3-PT, 68.8% FT), 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

• CONNECTION: Portland forward Al-Farouq Aminu was drafted eighth overall by the Clippers in the 2010 NBA Draft and averaged 5.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in his lone season with the team.

• CONNECTION: Trail Blazers guard/forward Evan Turner and Clippers guard Lou Williams were teammates on the Philadelphia 76ers for two seasons from 2010-12.

INJURY NOTES

Both Evan Tuner (left knee) and Rodney Hood (right hip) are questionable for Tuesday’s game.

The Clippers have not yet released their injury report for Tuesday's contest.

BROADCAST NOTES

Tuesday's game can be seen locally on NBC Sports Northwest with Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd and Brooke Olzendam. NBC Sports Northwest also streams 76 live games during the 2018-19 Trail Blazers season.

Travis Demers, filling in for Brian Wheeler, will have the call on Rip City Radio 620 AM and on all of the stations on the Trail Blazers Radio Network.