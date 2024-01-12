Anfernee Simons Joins JJ Redick's 'Old Man And The Three' Podcast

A few weeks ago a former Trail Blazer, LaMarcus Aldridge, joined one of the better podcasts hosted by former NBA players. Today, a current Trail Blazer joined the OTHER elite podcast hosted by a former player.
Blazers guard Anfernee Simons joined JJ Redick, presumably while the team was in New York for a few days this week to face the Nets and Knicks, on the "The Old Man And The Three" podcast, which you can watch below in its entirety...
The interview, which starts around the 15 minute mark, covers a wide range of topics, from his relationship with Damian Lillard to his thoughts on Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson. There's also some great stuff at the start about the things Evan Turner would make Simons do during his rookie season. It's worth your time as you wait for the snow to arrive (which will hopefully be AFTER the team lands late Friday night/early Saturday morning).