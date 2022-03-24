Trail Blazers Sign Kris Dunn & Drew Eubanks to 10-Day Contracts

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 24, 2022) – The Trail Blazers have signed guard Kris Dunn to a second 10-day contract and center Drew Eubanks to a fourth 10-day contract, the team announced today. Both contracts are via the NBA’s hardship exception.

Dunn, 28, signed his first 10-day contract with the Trail Blazers on March 14. In six appearances (one start) for Portland, he has averaged 7.3 points (44.2% FG, 100% FT), 3.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.00 steals and 24.8 minutes.

A native of New London, Connecticut, Dunn (6-3, 205) was selected by Minnesota with the fifth overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft after four collegiate seasons at Providence. He holds career averages of 8.2 points (42.0% FG, 30.4% 3-PT, 73.1% FT), 3.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.54 steals and 24.1 minutes in 237 games (127 starts) with Minnesota, Chicago, Atlanta and Portland.

Eubanks, 25, previously signed 10-day contracts with Portland on February 22, March 4 and March 14. In 13 games (all starts) for the Trail Blazers, Eubanks has averaged 12.3 points (62.4% FG, 88.0% FT), 8.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 28.1 minutes. For the season, he is averaging 6.3 points (56.7% FG, 77.9% FT), 4.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 15.5 minutes in 62 games (22 starts) with San Antonio and Portland.

A product of Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon, Eubanks (6-9, 245) played three seasons at Oregon State from 2015-18 before going undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft. He holds career averages of 5.3 points (57.6% FG, 75.9% FT), 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 161 games (28 starts) for the Spurs and Trail Blazers.