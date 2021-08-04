Trail Blazers Sign Cody Zeller

PORTLAND, Ore. (August 4, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed free agent center Cody Zeller, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Zeller, 28, arrives in Portland after spending the first eight seasons of his career in Charlotte. He appeared in 48 games (21 starts) for the Hornets during the 2020-21 campaign, posting averages of 9.4 points (55.9% FG, 71.4% FT), 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 20.9 minutes.

Selected by Charlotte with the fourth overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft after two years at Indiana, Zeller (6-11, 240) holds career averages of 8.7 points (51.8% FG, 22.7% 3-PT, 72.9% FT), 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.67 blocks and 22.7 minutes.