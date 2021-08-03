Trail Blazers Announce 2021 NBA Summer League Roster

PORTLAND, Ore. (August 3, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers today announced their roster for the 2021 NBA Summer League training camp that will begin today and run through Friday, August 6.

The roster features rookie forwards Greg Brown III and Trendon Watford as well as third-year forward Nassir Little and second-year guard CJ Elleby. Trail Blazers assistant coach Roy Rogers will serve as the head coach of Portland’s summer edition.

The Trail Blazers will begin play in Las Vegas on Sunday, August 8 against Charlotte (3:00 p.m.), followed by contests against the LA Clippers on Tuesday, August 10 (8:00 p.m.), Indiana on Thursday, August 12 (3:00 p.m. PT) and Phoenix on Saturday, August 14 (6:00 p.m.). The date and opponent for Portland’s fifth and final game will be determined by the results of the first four contests.

Trail Blazers 2021 NBA Summer League Schedule

Sunday, August 8 at Charlotte, 3:00 p.m. at Cox Pavilion (NBA TV)

Tuesday, August 10 vs. LA Clippers, 8:00 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center (ESPNU)

Thursday, August 12 vs. Indiana, 3:00 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center (NBA TV)

Saturday, August 14 at Phoenix, 6:00 p.m. at Cox Pavilion (NBA TV)

2021 NBA Summer League Roster

As of August 3, 2021

No. Name Pos Ht Wt Birthdate Prior to NBA/Home Country NBA Years Last Team

50 Michael Beasley F 6-9 235 1/9/89 Kansas State/USA 11 Guangdong

52 Antonio Blakeney G 6-4 197 10/4/96 LSU/USA 2 Canton

4 Greg Brown III F 6-9 205 9/1/01 Texas/USA R Texas

60 Jordon Crawford G 5-6 150 7/17/90 Bowling Green/USA R Élan Chalon

46 Milton Doyle G 6-4 185 10/31/93 Loyola (IL)/USA 1 Trieste

16 CJ Elleby G 6-6 185 6/16/00 Washington State/USA 1 Portland

35 Kenneth Faried F/C 6-8 220 11/19/89 Morehead State/USA 8 Zhejiang

38 George King F 6-6 220 1/15/94 Colorado/USA 1 Chemnitz

9 Nassir Little F 6-5 220 2/11/00 North Carolina/USA 2 Portland

48 Erik McCree F 6-8 228 12/20/93 Louisiana Tech/USA 1 Bakken

58 Emmanuel Mudiay G 6-5 200 3/5/96 Guangzhou (China)/USA 5 Utah

42 Kobi Simmons G 6-5 190 7/4/97 Arizona/USA 3 Greensboro

54 Mark Vital F 6-5 250 11/7/97 Baylor/USA R Baylor

2 Trendon Watford F 6-9 240 11/9/00 LSU/USA R LSU

40 Kaleb Wesson C 6-9 270 7/29/99 Ohio State/USA R Ostend

Summer League Coach: Roy Rogers (Alabama)

Summer League Assistant Coaches:Scott Brooks (UC Irvine), Steve Hetzel (Michigan State), Edniesha Curry (Oregon), Milt Palacio (Colorado State), Parker Hines (Augsburg), Jamal Gross (Maryland)

Director of Player Heath and Performance: Jesse Elis (North Dakota)

Head Athletic Trainer: Geoff Clark (Oregon State)

Assistant Athletic Trainer: Jessica Cohen (Northwestern)

Physical Therapist/Sports Scientist: Logan Sullivan (Northern Arizona)

Sports Performance Specialist: Todd Forcier (Washington State)

Sports Performance Therapist: Charles Loftis (Langston)