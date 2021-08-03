Trail Blazers Announce 2021 NBA Summer League Roster

Posted: Aug 03, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (August 3, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers today announced their roster for the 2021 NBA Summer League training camp that will begin today and run through Friday, August 6.

The roster features rookie forwards Greg Brown III and Trendon Watford as well as third-year forward Nassir Little and second-year guard CJ Elleby. Trail Blazers assistant coach Roy Rogers will serve as the head coach of Portland’s summer edition.

The Trail Blazers will begin play in Las Vegas on Sunday, August 8 against Charlotte (3:00 p.m.), followed by contests against the LA Clippers on Tuesday, August 10 (8:00 p.m.), Indiana on Thursday, August 12 (3:00 p.m. PT) and Phoenix on Saturday, August 14 (6:00 p.m.). The date and opponent for Portland’s fifth and final game will be determined by the results of the first four contests.  

Trail Blazers 2021 NBA Summer League Schedule

Sunday, August 8 at Charlotte, 3:00 p.m. at Cox Pavilion (NBA TV)

Tuesday, August 10 vs. LA Clippers, 8:00 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center (ESPNU)

Thursday, August 12 vs. Indiana, 3:00 p.m. at Thomas & Mack Center (NBA TV)

Saturday, August 14 at Phoenix, 6:00 p.m. at Cox Pavilion (NBA TV)

2021 NBA Summer League Roster

As of August 3, 2021

No.    Name    Pos    Ht      Wt     Birthdate     Prior to NBA/Home Country    NBA Years    Last Team

50     Michael Beasley    F      6-9   235  1/9/89       Kansas State/USA               11            Guangdong

52     Antonio Blakeney  G     6-4   197  10/4/96     LSU/USA                          2              Canton

4       Greg Brown III       F      6-9   205  9/1/01       Texas/USA                        R              Texas

60     Jordon Crawford    G     5-6   150  7/17/90     Bowling Green/USA             R              Élan Chalon

46     Milton Doyle         G     6-4   185  10/31/93   Loyola (IL)/USA                  1              Trieste

16     CJ Elleby             G     6-6   185  6/16/00     Washington State/USA         1              Portland

35     Kenneth Faried     F/C   6-8   220  11/19/89   Morehead State/USA           8              Zhejiang

38     George King         F      6-6   220  1/15/94     Colorado/USA                    1              Chemnitz

9       Nassir Little         F      6-5   220  2/11/00     North Carolina/USA             2              Portland

48     Erik McCree         F      6-8   228  12/20/93   Louisiana Tech/USA            1              Bakken

58     Emmanuel Mudiay G     6-5   200  3/5/96       Guangzhou (China)/USA       5              Utah

42     Kobi Simmons      G     6-5   190  7/4/97       Arizona/USA                      3              Greensboro

54     Mark Vital            F      6-5   250  11/7/97     Baylor/USA                       R              Baylor                   

2       Trendon Watford    F      6-9   240  11/9/00     LSU/USA                          R              LSU

40     Kaleb Wesson       C     6-9   270  7/29/99     Ohio State/USA                  R              Ostend

                                 

Summer League Coach: Roy Rogers (Alabama)                                                         

Summer League Assistant Coaches:Scott Brooks (UC Irvine), Steve Hetzel (Michigan State), Edniesha Curry (Oregon), Milt Palacio (Colorado State), Parker Hines (Augsburg), Jamal Gross (Maryland)                       

Director of Player Heath and Performance: Jesse Elis (North Dakota)

Head Athletic Trainer: Geoff Clark (Oregon State)

Assistant Athletic Trainer: Jessica Cohen (Northwestern)

Physical Therapist/Sports Scientist: Logan Sullivan (Northern Arizona)

Sports Performance Specialist: Todd Forcier (Washington State)

Sports Performance Therapist: Charles Loftis (Langston)

Brown III, Greg, Little, Nassir, Trail Blazers

