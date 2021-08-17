Trail Blazers Announce Television Broadcast Team and 2021-22 Preseason Schedule

PORTLAND, Ore. (August 17, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers announced today Television Play-By-Play announcer Kevin Calabro will be rejoining the Trail Blazers starting in the 2021-22 season. He will make his return for Trail Blazers preseason at home starting October 4 against the Golden State Warriors. See full preseason schedule below.

Calabro will be joining the returning television broadcast team of Analyst Lamar Hurd and Courtside Reporter Brooke Olzendam.Together with Director of Broadcasting Jeff Curtin, Television Producer Dan Hyatt and a talented broadcast crew, the Trail Blazers broadcast team won Northwest Regional EMMYs for Best Sports Broadcast in 2019 and Best Sports Play-By-Play in 2018.

The Trail Blazers will open their four-game 2021 preseason schedule with home games against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, October 4 and the Sacramento Kings on Monday, October 11. Both games will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. PT at Moda Center. Portland will round out its preseason schedule with road games at the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, October 13 at 6:00 p.m. PT and at the Golden State Warriors on Friday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. PT. For more information on tickets including ticket packages for the 2021-22 season, please call 844-RIP-CITY or visit trailblazers.com/tickets.

Fans can tune in for preseason and regular season games on ROOT SPORTS, the new television home of the Portland Trail Blazers. ROOT SPORTS, a joint venture between AT&T Sports Networks and the Seattle Mariners, will bring Trail Blazers games to more fans than ever before across Oregon, Washington and Alaska. The games will also be aired on flagship station Rip City Radio AM-620 and the Deschutes Brewery Trail Blazers Radio Network.

Trail Blazers Preseason Schedule:

Monday, October 4 vs Golden State

7:00 p.m. at Moda Center

ROOT SPORTS / 620 Rip City Radio

Monday, October 11 vs Sacramento

7:00 p.m. at Moda Center

ROOT SPORTS / 620 Rip City Radio

Wednesday, October 13 @ Phoenix

6:00 p.m. at Footprint Center

ROOT SPORTS / 620 Rip City Radio

Friday, October 15 @ Golden State

7:30 p.m. at Chase Center

ROOT SPORTS / 620 Rip City Radio

