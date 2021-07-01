Trail Blazers Announce StormX As The First Cryptocurrency Jersey Patch Partner in the NBA

Portland, Ore. (July 1, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers and StormX today announced a significant multi-year jersey patch partnership beginning in the 2021-22 season to include placement of the StormX logo on the Trail Blazers game and practice jerseys. StormX, the Exclusive Blockchain Partner of the Portland Trail Blazers, is a Crypto Cashback provider and Chrome extension aiming to make earning crypto easy and accessible for anyone.

StormX is the Trail Blazers first International Rights Partner as part of the NBA’s International Team Marketing Program aimed to engage fans around the globe. This will grant StormX, in partnership with the Trail Blazers, rights to distribute and conduct team-identified marketing and activities internationally, a must for any partner in this space and especially one that will adorn the team’s uniform, which will be seen all over the world. The cryptocurrency company is also minority-owned, making it one of the few minority-owned jersey patch partnerships in the NBA.

“We are extremely excited to have our team wear such a groundbreaking, revolutionary company on the front of our jerseys,” said Chris McGowan, President & CEO, Portland Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “StormX is a fresh, energetic company with Pacific Northwest roots that can educate and motivate Rip City around cryptocurrency and earning Crypto Cashback. I look forward to taking these next steps together as partners.”

StormX was founded in Seattle by Calvin Hsieh and Portland-grown Trail Blazers fan Simon Yu with the hopes of increasing financial independence in young adults in a way that is purposeful, approachable and empowering. With over 800 global partners and over 2 million users, StormX empowers consumers to discover, thrive, earn and enjoy the world of crypto with everyday purchases anywhere, anytime, from any device by earning Crypto Cashback.

“We’re honored to be the first crypto company to form a jersey sponsorship with not only a team of such high caliber, but also with a league of the same stature,” said Simon Yu, CEO and Co-Founder of StormX. “Like the Trail Blazers namesake, we see ourselves as trail blazers in the drive for the mass adoption of crypto, by helping everyday people earn crypto while they shop.”

To commemorate the partnership with StormX, the Trail Blazers will be launching their first non-fungible token (NFT) in mid-July based on the team’s acclaimed Gameday Poster Series. More information on how you can acquire the team’s NFT will be released soon.

In addition to the energizing and dynamic StormX logo on the front of all Trail Blazers game jerseys, practice jerseys and in-arena assets, StormX and the Blazers will partner on a community-based initiative. More information about this community program will be announced soon.

Trail Blazers fans can join StormX and start earning Crypto Cashback from any of the more than 800 stores across 173+ countries. StormX is available on iOS and Android, and as a Chrome extension. To learn more, visit the website HERE.

Elevate Sports Ventures assisted the Trail Blazers on the selling of the patch while Wasserman assisted on brand support and other elements.

ABOUT THE PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Members of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Portland Trail Blazers were founded in 1970 and purchased by the late Paul G. Allen in 1988. The team's rich heritage includes 37 playoff appearances, three trips to the NBA Finals, an NBA championship in 1977 and a commitment to community service and sustainability. The Trail Blazers are dedicated to positively impacting underserved kids and their families throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington where they live, learn and play. Portland is the first and only professional sports franchise to receive the prestigious National Points of Light Award for excellence in corporate and community service. The Trail Blazers home arena, Moda Center, is the first existing arena to earn LEED Platinum Certification in 2019 after receiving LEED Gold Recertification in 2015 and becoming the first existing professional sports venue in the world to receive LEED Gold status in 2010. The team is also one of the founding members of the Green Sports Alliance. For more information, visit trailblazers.com.

ABOUT STORMX

StormX has taken the traditional cashback model and supercharged it. By utilizing the powers of blockchain technology, they have been able to offer industry-leading rewards, cementing themselves as the leading Crypto Cashback provider. Their app is available on iOS and Android and features over 3 million downloads globally and has paid out over $4m in crypto cashback rewards. With an offering for first-time crypto users, and seasoned pro's alike, it's easy to see why they're taking the crypto world by storm. StormX is forever growing the merchants it works with and currently has offers over 750 shops, across 150+ countries.