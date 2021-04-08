Trail Blazers Sign Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to 10-Day Contract

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 8, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed free-agent forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to a 10-day contract, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Hollis-Jefferson, 26, spent the 2019-20 season with Toronto, posting averages of 7.0 points (47.1% FG, 73.4% FT), 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 18.7 minutes in 60 games (six starts). He signed a training camp contract with Minnesota on December 3, 2020 prior to being waived on December 19.

A five-year veteran, Hollis-Jefferson (6-6, 217) holds career averages of 9.3 points (44.8% FG, 21.3% 3-PT, 73.8% FT), 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.94 steals and 22.6 minutes in 294 games (153 starts) with the Nets and Toronto. After two seasons at Arizona, he was selected by the Trail Blazers with the 23rd overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft and then dealt to Brooklyn in a draft-night trade.

Hollis-Jefferson will wear No. 2 for the Trail Blazers.