PORTLAND, Ore. (April 18, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to a second 10-day contract, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Hollis-Jefferson, 26, has appeared in two games for the Trail Blazers, averaging 2.0 points, 0.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 6.0 minutes.

Portland first signed Hollis-Jefferson to a 10-day contract on April 8.