Trail Blazers Sign TJ Leaf to Two-Way Contract

PORTLAND, Ore. (April 13, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed free-agent forward TJ Leaf to a two-way contract, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Leaf, 23, holds career averages of 3.3 points (49.1% FG, 34.1% 3-PT, 57.1% FT), 2.0 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 8.7 minutes in 139 games (two starts), all with Indiana. A three-year veteran, Leaf (6-10, 222) was selected with the 18th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Pacers following his freshman season at UCLA.

Traded from Indiana to Oklahoma City ahead of the 2020-21 season, Leaf was waived by the Thunder on December 18.

Leaf will wear No. 18 for the Trail Blazers.