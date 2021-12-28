Trail Blazers Sign Reggie Perry to 10-Day Contract

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 28, 2021) – The Trail Blazers have signed forward/center Reggie Perry to a 10-day contract via the NBA’s Hardship Exception, the team announced today.

Perry, 21, has appeared in 11 games (all starts) for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League this season, posting averages of 19.7 points (47.8% FG, 37.7% 3-PT, 75.9% FT), 10.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.09 blocks in 32.0 minutes per game. Selected by the LA Clippers with the 57th pick of the 2020 NBA Draft and subsequently traded to Brooklyn, Perry (6-8, 250) averaged 3.0 points (41.0% FG, 19.0% 3-PT, 76.9% FT), 2.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 8.1 minutes in 26 appearances for the Nets last season. The Mississippi State product also played in 15 games (14 starts) for the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League in 2020-21, averaging 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

He will wear No. 18 for the Trail Blazers.